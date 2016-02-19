Glass Tile Backsplash Pictures
Soft Blue Hue
Soft blue glass subway tiles add color and shine to an all-white kitchen. The color of the tiles complements the granite countertops and makes them stand out even more.
Amp Up the Volume
A glistening glass mosaic tile backsplash amplifies the drama in this kitchen. The neutral colors combined with light blue create a counterpoint for the dark, rich cabinetry. The tiles also pair well with the kitchen's stainless-steel hardware and appliances.
New Age Vibe
An iridescent glass tile backsplash gives this space a modern, new age feel. Tiles seem to change color from different angles in the kitchen, and bring a lightness to the dark lower cabinets.
Keep It Neutral
Neutral square mosaic glass tiles blend with granite countertops. This color combination creates a more natural look especially when paired with wood cabinetry.
Tiny Tiles
Tiny glass mosaic tiles in a mix of earthy hues leave this kitchen feeling renewed. The small tiles combined with high-contrast granite countertops create a bold pairing.
Watch a Glass Tile Backsplash Go Up
See how to tile your own backsplash and get a beautiful new look.
Touch of Sparkle
Barely-there blue glass tiles in a contemporary kitchen give the space a fresh and light feel. The horizontal tiles mimic the wood grain in the cabinetry. The glass tiles also bring a touch of sparkle to the space.
Ultramodern
Plain white glass tiles accentuate the ultramodern kitchen. The tiles have enough sheen that they break up the gray upper walls from the lower cabinets.
Break It Up
High-sheen glass mosaic tiles in mushroom, white, and blue break up a dark kitchen. The mix of colors work to bring relief between black upper and lower cabinets. The tiles give a traditional kitchen a slightly modern twist.
Fresh Spin
Stacked 1x2-inch rectangular glass tiles in aqua give a white kitchen a much-needed burst of color. Stacking tiles is a nontraditional approach for backsplashes, and can make a kitchen feel fresh and up-to-date.
Tortoiseshell Tile
One-of-a-kind tortoiseshell glass tiles adorn the walls of this sleek kitchen. The mix of tile colors creates a more interesting accent than a single tile color. The brown tiles warm up the modern white cabinetry and stainless-steel accents.
Same Style
Clear glass tiles give a transitional-style kitchen a modern spin. The tiles stay in line with the kitchen's neutral color palette and create a calming space.
Warm Tones
Slender glass tiles in fiery reds add an unexpected spin to the kitchen. The red backsplash also coordinates with warm wood cabinetry.
All Shapes and Sizes
Various sizes of green glass tiles make up this contemporary backsplash. The darker tiles pop against stark white cabinets and draw your eye to the stunning stainless-steel range hood.
Go Green
Thick, sage green glass tiles create a unique kitchen backsplash. The green tiles make white granite countertops demand attention as well.
Recycled Glass
Tiles made of recycled glass change color throughout the day. Not only are the tiles gorgeous, they are also eco-friendly. The cool tile colors work to contrast with dark wood cabinetry.