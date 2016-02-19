A sunny-yellow backsplash pairs perfectly with soft blue cabinetry in this cheery kitchen. Featured on both the countertops and the backsplash, the traditional shape of the subway tiles creates undeniable vintage character. The buttery-yellow hue of the tiles is subtle enough that it doesn't overwhelm the small kitchen space but bright enough that it doesn't fade into the background altogether. Look for opportunities to tie your backsplash to other elements in your kitchen for a unified look. Here, a band of dark brown mosaic tiles set just above the countertops echoes the trim on the surrounding cabinets.