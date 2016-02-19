Cheap Backsplash Ideas
Pretty Patterns
Thanks to classic subway tile, which can cost as little as $2 per square foot, your kitchen backsplash can be both functional and fashionable. Align the affordable tiles horizontally to keep with tradition, or create a pretty herringbone pattern for a fresh aesthetic.
Stick To It
Evoke the look of encaustic tile for less than $10 using duct tape or washi tape in vivid colors and assorted widths. Use a piece of cardboard as a template and apply the cheap backsplash to an area without extreme heat or moisture.
Anything but Bland
Horizontal boards finished with a taupe wash make a neutral backdrop in a colorful kitchen. The boards add just enough visual interest to keep the wall from feeling boring and bland. To keep this look economical, purchase sheets of plywood, and cut, paint, and adhere the boards yourself.
Make It Mosaic
Install ceramic mosaic tiles using a tile adhesive instead of mortar for a simple do-it-yourself backsplash. The project is easy enough to do in just one weekend, and the cheap backsplash tiles can cost as little as $5 per square foot. Mix them with glass or stone tiles for an upscale look for less.
Unique Backsplash Ideas
Add a little personality to your kitchen with these backsplash ideas that feature pretty materials and one-of-a-kind installations.
Classic Touch
A beaded-board backsplash is a classic choice for a traditional-style kitchen. Make the backsplash fade into the background by painting it the same color as cabinetry, or make it pop by using a separate color for the beaded board.
Go with Glass
Today's glass tile selection includes many affordable styles. Depending on the square footage of your space, you can achieve a shimmering glass tile backsplash for under $150. To minimize the cost, consider mixing them with inexpensive stone or ceramic tiles.
Map It
Backsplashes do not have to be restricted to just tile. Here, a vintage-style map of Paris is used for a cheap backsplash behind the cooktop. The vintage map echoes the style of the rest of the kitchen.
Learn to Tile a Backsplash
It's easy to tile a backsplash yourself -- just follow these simple tips!
Brick by Brick
A simple reclaimed brick backsplash is a perfect counterpoint to a kitchen full of concrete countertops. If there aren't any bricks waiting to be revealed in your kitchen, you can use brick veneer that looks like the real deal.
Natural Beauty
Unpainted wood paneling brings a warm, natural element into a kitchen. When paired with white cabinetry, the organic but affordable backsplash stands on its own. If purchasing from a hardware store, consider having the boards cut in-store; this eliminates the need for a table saw, and the cost is free or minimal.
Peel-and-Stick
For a super-simple backsplash design, use white ceramic tiles and apply peel-and-stick decals to specific tiles. Create a pattern with the decals or place them randomly for a casual, eclectic vibe.
Note to Self
The versatility of chalkboard paint allows you to write a grocery list near your refrigerator, recipe ingredients above your stove, or an inspirational quote next to your sink. Be sure to prime before painting to ensure long-lasting quality. For a permanent design, use chalk markers, otherwise stick to classic chalk when drawing.
Tips for Grouting a Backsplash
Install a backsplash like a pro! Learn how to grout a backsplash with these quick tips.
Wallpaper Bliss
Use wallpaper to get pattern on your backsplash without the hassle of installing tile. This blue paisley-motif wallpaper brings color to a mostly neutral kitchen. Look for waterproof wallpapers to guard against splatters.
Stencil Sayings
Love a good quote? Incorporate a saying or phrase into your kitchen backsplash. A stenciled backsplash adds just the right amount of personality to a kitchen and costs next to nothing. Print and cut out a stencil to get the perfect size and script.
Perfect Paneling
Tongue-and-groove paneling can also be used as a cheap backsplash solution. The paneling has a slight country vibe to it and gives the entire kitchen a small dose of character. A small overlay of marble in an interesting shape adds elegance to this cottage-style room.