Stylish Backsplash Pairings

Proving that traditional design doesn't need to be fussy, this kitchen blends classic materials and clean lines for a seamless blend of old and new. White subway tile introduces vintage charm, and it's versatile enough to blend well with the marble countertop as well as the stainless-steel sink surround and appliances. Traditional white-painted wood cabinets suit the classic tile and countertop choices, but they show off stainless-steel hardware for an updated look.