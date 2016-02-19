Stylish Backsplash Pairings
New White
A subway tile backsplash always gives a timeless vibe. Dark grout makes the tile look like it has aged in place and dirtied with time. But it also cleverly relates to the dark granite counters, a classic choice. To keep the scheme fresh, a bright pop of paint color on the walls and cabinets with a decidedly modern door profile keeps the look young and fun.
Tile Style
With so many great tile designs available today, the backsplash is a genius spot to make a big style statement. The secret to pulling off the look is letting a graphic tile command all the visual attention and keeping countertops and other design materials on the quiet side. White cabinets and countertops provide just the right neutral backdrop.
Modern Contrast
Stainless steel makes a seamless and gently reflective backsplash choice, perfect for a streamlined modern kitchen. Thick marble-slab countertops keep the room from feeling too cold and contrast the dark cabinets. Light veining in the stone brings a natural element to the design.
Traditional Twist
Traditional wood cabinets with oil-rubbed-bronze hardware and leaded-glass door panels give a historic look to the room. But the contemporary tile backsplash keeps the look fresh. Paired with dark and simple counters, this timeless combo will look good for years to come.
Tile Your Backsplash
Natural Drama
This kitchen's sleek glass backsplash reflects welcome light and views, opening up the space and making the small galley kitchen feel larger than its footprint. The streamlined backsplash complements the concrete countertops.
Clean-Lined Contemporary
A mix of warm colors and natural materials gives this kitchen an inviting, contemporary look. The horitzontal lines of the bamboo-look tile adds an eye-catching texture. The backsplash tile, set in a stacked design, relates to the thick 2-inch granite countertops both in proportion and color.
Balancing Act
The eye-catching glass backsplash in this kitchen adds a sparkle that softens the masculine look of the dark wood cabinetry. The 5/8x2-inch mosaic tiles were installed in a stacked pattern for a modern look. Light-color granite countertops offer a contrasting texture and stand out against the dark cabinetry.
Warm and Traditional
Warm wood kitchen cabinetry sets a cozy and inviting mood in this remodeled kitchen. The 2x6-inch green glass subway tile along the backsplash adds a touch of color and suits the cabinetry's traditional warmth. Creamy white granite countertops continue the room's palette of classic materials.
New Vintage
A contemporary backsplash tile in a neutral color complements the countertops and cabinets. Countertops in warm, dark grays keep the monochromatic scheme from feeling cold. The wood-wrapped range hood adds warmth and natural beauty to the room.
Playing with Pattern
Paisley wallpaper on this kitchen backsplash brings an artistic touch to the cooking area. Tempered-glass panels protect the wallpaper and make cleanup easy. The busy pattern on the backsplash works well here because it's paired with simple white frameless cabinets and a neutral quartz-surfacing countertop.
Simple Charms
Proving that traditional design doesn't need to be fussy, this kitchen blends classic materials and clean lines for a seamless blend of old and new. White subway tile introduces vintage charm, and it's versatile enough to blend well with the marble countertop as well as the stainless-steel sink surround and appliances. Traditional white-painted wood cabinets suit the classic tile and countertop choices, but they show off stainless-steel hardware for an updated look.
Small Statement
This eye-catching glass backsplash of mini marine color tiles softens the masculine look of dark wood cabinetry. The white counters are a neutral color in the scheme and allow more light to bounce around, brightening the space.
Perfect Cottage Style
For a quick and easy cottage update, consider installing a beaded-board backsplash. In this kitchen, the classic wall treatment perfectly complements the traditional painted cabinetry and open shelving installed around the apron-front sink. Warm oak countertops, enhanced by a custom stain, fit the kitchen's vintage theme.
Classic Combo
Black subway tile stacked in a traditional running pattern and black counters add contrast to a white kitchen. But more than that, the dark materials minimize spills and splatters that might show on a lighter color. Paired with charming white cabinets and wood floors, the black-on-black pairing provides a good backdrop for kitchen accessories and handsome small appliances.
Textural Treat
Lincrusta wallpaper, a historic material known for its raised texture, adds subtle (and washable) design detail to the backsplash. The wallpaper would look great with many types of counters, but the warmth of these wood tops adds to the Victorian vibe.
Welcoming and Warm
A rugged, counter-to-ceiling stone backsplash treatment gives the room natural warmth. The stacked stone contains both brown and gray colors to unite the wood floors and gray cabinets. Stainless-steel appliances and a black countertop become neutrals in the design scheme.
Beaded Beauty
For instant cottage style, add a beaded-board backsplash. In this kitchen, the classic wall treatment complements the traditional painted cabinetry and glass-front upper cabinets. The warm brown and gray colors in the countertops marry many different neutral finishes.