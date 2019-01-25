Backsplashes

Kitchen backsplashes are an often affordable place to play up style in your kitchen. Available in a wide variety of materials and colors, backsplashes come in many looks to suit your kitchen's aesthetic. The most common type is a tile backsplash. Its durability and wipe-clean surface make it an easy sell, and it's also highly customizable. Get inspired by our collection of backsplash ideas, including marble, ceramic, stone, metal, mosaic, and other backsplash designs.

5 Unique Kitchen Backsplashes That Wow

We're showcasing unique, fun, and unexpected kitchen backsplashes that make you say, "Wow!" Whether they feature shimmer, pattern, or color, these designs are sure to make you look twice.
17 Kitchens with Scene-Stealing Backsplashes

Nothing warms a kitchen quite like a stunning backsplash. Ceramic tiles, stone, metal, and glass -- these showstopping backsplash details are everything you need in your cooking space!
How to Cut Tile

Learn how to cut tile like a pro, plus the techniques and tools you need to get the job done.
Gorgeous Decorative Tile Ideas

Decorative tiles are all the rage in today's kitchens, bathrooms, home bars, and more. Take a look at some inspiring options and discover stylish ways you can include these showstopping creations in your home.
Bold, Beautiful Backsplash Tile That's Worth a Splurge

Add the perfect accent to your kitchen by choosing backsplash tile that reflects your style. Whether it's a bold, blue pattern or a classic white subway tile, the right backsplash is a great way to stir up conversation at your next gathering.
Creative Backsplash Ideas

There's a backsplash design for every decorating style. Find design inspiration in these beautiful surfaces that amplify interest by adding texture, color, and pattern to kitchen walls.
Kitchen Backsplash Ideas

Transform your kitchen with one of these stylish kitchen backsplash ideas. With backsplash ideas for tile, stone, glass, ceramic, and more, you're sure to find a kitchen backsplash design that fits your style and budget.
Cheap Backsplash Ideas

Backsplashes can make a dramatic difference in kitchens. But they don't have to cost a fortune to install. With paneling, tile, wallpaper, and more, look here to find the perfect budget backsplash option for your own kitchen update.
Tile Backsplash Ideas for Behind the Range

How to Tile Your Backsplash

Stylish Backsplash Pairings

Colorful Kitchen Backsplash Ideas

Stone Tile Backsplash

To add another layer of interest to a kitchen, try a stone tile backsplash. Go for dark, rich hues, or stick to white or colored marble for a look all your own. Stone tiles can look as natural or refined as desired.

Kitchen Backsplash Ideas: Tile Backsplash Ideas

Glass Tile Backsplash Pictures

Backsplash Tile Patterns

Find Your Perfect Kitchen Backsplash

Subway Tile Backsplash

Must-See Marble Backsplashes

Eight Ways to Arrange Subway Tile

Pros and Cons of a Glass Tile Backsplash

Mosaic Tile Backsplash

Ultimate Guide to Kitchen Backsplash Tile

