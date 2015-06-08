Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Get tips on how to choose a washing machine that best suits your laundry needs. This washing machine buying guide will help you navigate all the features on the market.

The first step in buying a washing machine is a little advanced planning. Know your needs. For example, how much time do you spend doing laundry? Do you have a large family requiring daily clothes laundering, or are you a single person or a couple with no children? It's also important to consider where your laundry room or washer and dryer will be located. If you are an apartment dweller, available space is probably an issue. If you have a multilevel home, space is probably still an issue, but more from a sense of location within your home and how far you have to go to change a load. Do you need to consider wheelchair accessibility or other health needs?

Thinking about when and how you do your laundry will help you compare washing machines and decide what size of washer or dryer to purchase and what cycle options are important to your family's needs. If you are energy-conscious (or are trying to become so) there are several options and models available to meet this requirement. The main points to consider when buying a washer and dryer include cost, loading type, size, capacity, cycles, and energy efficiency.

Image zoom

Front Load or Top Load?

The most obvious feature to choose between when buying a washer is whether to pick a front loading or top loading version. Each comes with its own set of pros and cons.

Standard top load washers that spin laundry around with a central agitator are usually the cheapest option upfront. They may cost more long-term, though, because they use more energy and water. Newer models don’t have this agitator, which can be harsh on clothing. A top loader sans agitator also allows more space for your laundry. Top loaders are a good choice if you have back or knee problems, since you can reach in the washer with little bending.

A front load washer does not have an agitator and is typically more expensive upfront. However, they spin faster, extract more water (which decreases drying time), and use much less water during a cycle, making them energy efficient and environmentally friendly. Front loaders are more accessible to wheelchair users. They’re also good for small spaces, since they can be stacked. If you wash a lot of linens, front-loading washers are better at doing this without going out of balance.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Home Depot

Our Pick for Front Load Washing Machine: LG Electronics Front Load Washer

This sleek front load washing machine uses an anti-vibration system that makes it incredibly quiet, so it won’t disrupt your household as it’s working. It has six different wash settings and an extra-wide door opening that makes doing a load of laundry quick and easy. The high-efficiency appliance also has a steam function, and it is Wi-Fi-enabled so you can get phone notifications when your wash is ready.

“I am very happy with this washer,” said one five-star review. “I can fit so much inside, even king-size comforters. It has a ton of wash settings and they are all customizable. It also has a pre-wash cycle and dispenser, which my old washer did not. I feel like my clothes are cleaner and smell better in this machine. It is quiet and works great. I also like the smart features. I can ask Alexa how long is left in the cycle and it also reminds me when to clean it. Overall I am impressed and I really, really like this washer!”

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Our Pick for Top Load Washing Machine: Frigidaire White Top Load Washer

It’s easy to see why more than 700 Walmart customers have given this Frigidaire top load washer their stamp of approval. The large-capacity washing machine is super easy to use thanks to its digital controls and wide variety of wash cycles. It also has five different soil levels, ranging from extra light to extra heavy, so you can efficiently clean each load of laundry. The appliance has a 4.3-star rating at Walmart with many customers calling it “a fantastic find.”

“I own an appliance repair business [and] this unit is superior to anything out there,” said one reviewer. “I'm amazed at how accurate it senses the load size though. Every load, big or small, the clothes are thoroughly saturated and floating. The hot water setting is better than anything else... And last but not least, it has a full size agitator and it gets the clothes turning and moving like they should. I love it and recommend it to all my customers. The price was great too!”

Standard Washing Machine Sizes

Measure the space where you want your washer to go before shopping. Typically, washers and dryers measure from about 24 to 33 inches wide. For loading and unloading, you should allow 36 inches in front of a washer and about 42 inches for a dryer. Installing a washer and dryer about 15 inches off the floor will make loading and unloading more comfortable. Look for sturdy pedestal bases specifically made for your models of laundry appliances.

If you have very little space to work with, consider a combination washer-dryer. These efficient appliances, designed for small spaces, are available in stacked, side-by-side, or all-in-one units. Stacked washer and dryer units usually occupy less than 33 square inches of floor space and may be more accessible to people who have difficulty bending or stooping. Before selecting one of these styles, consider where the combo will be located, such as in a closet or in an upstairs bedroom or bath.

Washer Capacity Guide

When selecting a washer, consider how much laundry it will hold. Capacity depends on the size of the wash basket. Families with children who do several loads daily may like the convenience of a large-capacity washer to cut down on the number of loads needed. Smaller-capacity models, which use less water and energy, can be economical for singles and couples.

Here is a list of typical washer capacities:

Compact: 1.7 to 2.3 cubic feet

Medium: 2.1 to 2.5 cubic feet

Large: 2.7 to 3 cubic feet

Extra-large: 3.1 or more cubic feet

Types of Washer Cycles

Basic washers have between one and four agitation and spin speeds. Some top-of-the-line models offer additional options. Preset wash cycles combine differing speeds, temperatures, and levels of agitation to clean specific types of clothing. An average washer may have regular, permanent press, and delicate cycles. High-end models may offer additional cycles, such as a heavy-duty cycle for work clothes, jeans, and towels, as well as presoak and prewash cycles for dealing with difficult stains. Built-in steam cleaning gets rid of stains and wrinkles without pretreatments. Steam is also beneficial for reducing allergens. Think about the types of clothing you’ll be washing most often to help you make a decision. Water-saver options recycle water from lightly soiled loads. Water temperature options usually include hot/cold, warm/cold, and cold/cold. Some more expensive models may feature additional temperature combinations to suit more fabrics. Quick-wash settings get clothes cleaner, faster. Controls can be mechanical, with rotary knobs and push buttons, or electronic with features such as digital displays or touch screens that allow you to further customize cycles.

Energy Efficiency

High-efficiency (water- and energy-saving) washers save energy and extend the life of your clothes and linens. Look for Energy Star horizontal-axis, front-loading washers or top-loading washers, which tumble clothes instead of twisting or rubbing them. These models, which don't have agitators, use less water and energy than top-loaders of the same size. Some machines may use a special high-efficiency detergent. The amount of detergent needed depends on the load size, not on the amount of water used, so check the manufacturer's instructions.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Wayfair

Our Pick for Energy Efficient Washing Machine: GE Energy Star Front Load Washer

This GE front load washer is not only Energy Star-compliant, but it also uses a 1300 RPM spin speed that washes clothes more efficiently. Its sanitize cycle gets rid of 99.9 percent of bacteria found on clothes, while the steam setting helps remove stains. It also has an impressive 4.6-star rating on Wayfair with more than 700 customer reviews.

“I’ve had many washing machines over the years and this is by far my favorite,” reads one review. “Lots of options for cleaning, energy efficient, and this seems like a no brainer, but it actually gets everything thoroughly clean and rinsed. The spin cycle removes so much water that our drying times (still using our old dryer) are much reduced. I never imagined being excited about a new appliance, but I seriously am thrilled with this machine!”

Other Special Features to Look For