Grill Basics: Parts of the Grill

February 19, 2016
Learn the parts of the grill before heading to the store. This way you'll be sure your new purchase matches all your grilling needs.
Start with Size

If you entertain many people at once, you'll need a bigger grill. If not, a smaller grill may be a better choice. It will cost less and take up less of your precious deck and patio space.

Grate

Look for quality stainless steel and porcelain-coated metal grates. Heavier grates sear meat better so it holds in more flavor.

Finish

Grade 304 stainless steel is the standard for grills. Check with a magnet. It shouldn't stick. Porcelain-enamel finishes are also rugged and come in attractive colors.

Storage

Door racks, hooks, and towel bars make a grill much more functional. Make sure the propane tank of a gas grill is easy to remove and replace.

Heat Output

BTUs (British thermal units) are the standard measurement used to state the amount of energy that a fuel has as well as the amount of output of heat. 100 BTUs per square inch of cooking area is about right.

