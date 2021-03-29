You'll Want To Shop Everything from Drew Barrymore's Stylish New Kitchen Appliance Collection

When buying new kitchen gadgets (or really anything for your home) you want items that work well, complement your style, and, of course, are within your budget. And Drew Barrymore is here to help: The actress just released her aptly named Beautiful kitchenware collection at Walmart. The line includes six electric appliances that all come in four gorgeous colors: sage green, black sesame, oyster gray, and white to complement a variety of kitchen styles and color schemes.
Barrymore debuted a few of her products in mid-March in the soft shade of green, but now all of the items are available in four colors on the Walmart website and will be in stores in a few weeks. To make it easy, we've rounded up all of the kitchen appliances, including two different air fryers, a blender, a toaster, and more for you to order now and have shipped right to your front door. Soon, you can be cooking quick dinners or enjoying your morning tea with the help of these gadgets. (Plus, they're so chic, you'll actually want to display them on your kitchen counter.)
Barrymore calls this air fryer (that already sold out once!) her favorite. The 6-quart option has a 1,750-watt system that heats from 90°F to 400°F with circular heat technology that cooks your food quickly and evenly. It features a touchscreen display and a timer that automatically shuts off after 60 minutes. The crisping tray is dishwasher-safe.
Buy It: 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer ($89)
Even night owls will be excited to use this 900-watt touchscreen toaster. It has four heating options, including bagel, frozen, reheat, and cancel as well as a range of six browning choices. The item also includes a pull-out crumb tray and extra-wide slots for your favorite bread or bagels.
Buy It: 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster ($40)
Whip up healthy smoothies (or maybe a frozen cocktail) with this 6-cup blender. The touchscreen appliance has a 1 horsepower motor to crush ice, fruit, veggies, or anything you're blending. It has four preset settings: liquify, puree, crush ice, blend, and three manual options. The stainless-steel blade and pitcher are both safe to wash in your dishwasher.
Buy It: High-Performance Touchscreen Blender ($59)
Rise and shine with a hot drink thanks to this touchscreen electric kettle. The 1.7-liter option has a 1,500-watt system that can boil 7 cups of water in less than 7 minutes. You can choose from four presets, including white (165°F), green (175°F), oolong/coffee (195°F), and black/boil (212°F). There's also a 60-minute keep-warm mode, so your water doesn't get cold. The cordless device lifts off the base for serving and has an auto shut-off mode for safety.
Buy It: 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle ($40)
On those mornings when there never seems to be enough coffee, you'll want to reach for this 14-cup coffee maker. The 1,200-watt machine has one, two, three, and four-cup brewing options so you can make a single serving or a whole carafe of coffee. You're able to program the maker up to 24 hours in advance, so your java will be ready exactly when you want it. It has an auto shut-off that you can set for 30 minutes up to 4 hours of no use. The device also has a non-stick and stain-resistant warming plate, plus a reusable filter basket, a charcoal water filter, and a measuring scoop.
Buy It: 14-Cup Coffee Maker ($59)
Another great tool for making fast, easy, and healthy meals is this air fryer toaster oven. The touchscreen appliance has a 1,500-watt cooking system with a convection oven and 11 pre-programmed functions: air-fry, bagel, bake, broil, cookies, dehydrate, pizza, reheat, toast, slow cook, and warm. It has a 24-liter capacity that can comfortably fit a 12-inch pizza or an 8x12-inch casserole. The machine includes a baking pan, mesh basket, wire grill, and a removable crumb tray.
Buy It: Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven ($129)