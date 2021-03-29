You'll Want To Shop Everything from Drew Barrymore's Stylish New Kitchen Appliance Collection

On those mornings when there never seems to be enough coffee, you'll want to reach for this 14-cup coffee maker. The 1,200-watt machine has one, two, three, and four-cup brewing options so you can make a single serving or a whole carafe of coffee. You're able to program the maker up to 24 hours in advance, so your java will be ready exactly when you want it. It has an auto shut-off that you can set for 30 minutes up to 4 hours of no use. The device also has a non-stick and stain-resistant warming plate, plus a reusable filter basket, a charcoal water filter, and a measuring scoop.

Buy It: 14-Cup Coffee Maker ($59)