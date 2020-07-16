A Dishwasher Cover Is the Easy, Affordable Way to Upgrade Your Appliance

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When an appliance, such as your dishwasher, that you use just about every day is old or outdated, it can make an entire space look tired. However, replacing it can be expensive and time-consuming. And unless your machine has stopped working altogether, replacing it could even be unnecessary. If you're just looking to give your appliance a facelift, a dishwasher cover can give you the look you want without the hard work or hefty price tag.

Dishwasher covers are large magnets or stickers that apply to the exterior of your appliance and give it a brand new look in seconds. There are a handful of finishes and patterns available, including versions that look like wood panels ($55, Etsy) and others that are solid colors ($50, Etsy) to complement your kitchen's color scheme. But the options that resemble stainless steel are especially attractive. They have a sleek look that resembles the real deal at a more affordable price point. A stainless-steel dishwasher can cost anywhere from a few hundred to a couple of thousand dollars, but covers sell for around $50 each.

The most affordable version we found is a brushed stainless dishwasher cover ($42, Amazon). The adhesive appliance cover measures 26 x 36 inches and can be trimmed to fit your dishwasher's exact dimensions. The sticker, which is made of stain and fade-resistant material, comes with directions to make the application a breeze. First, if necessary, cut it to fit your appliance. Then carefully peel off the backing, and stick it on the dishwasher's door starting at one corner. As you slowly apply the sticker, press a smoothing tool ($8, The Home Depot) over the sticker to eliminate any air bubbles. The product has a nearly perfect rating from almost 400 buyers.

There are also a couple of magnetic stainless-steel options that are even easier to apply. The only caveat is that you need to verify that your dishwasher panel is magnetic. If it is, this option will work. Before you stick on your magnet, thoroughly clean your dishwasher and make sure it's completely dry. The Appliance Art Instant Stainless Large Magnet Dishwasher Cover ($61, Amazon) is 23.5 x 26 inches and can be cut down if you need it. Another option is a brushed stainless-steel magnetic dishwasher cover (from $55, Etsy). It comes in two sizes: 24 x 24 inches or 24 x 30 inches. It's a best-seller item on Etsy and the shop has an almost perfect five-star rating from more than 600 buyers. One happy customer writes that the application process "worked perfectly and matches the other appliances at a fraction of the cost."