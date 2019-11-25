The 8 Best Black Friday Appliance Deals Worth Shopping Right Now
These sales kicked off even earlier this year.
If you’ve been on the hunt for a new home appliance that will help make holiday hosting easier, now's your chance. Black Friday 2019 deals have officially begun, which means it’s time to score big on popular appliances like Instant Pot pressure cookers, KitchenAid stand mixers, Ninja Blenders, and more.
With so many amazing markdowns happening at once, it can feel overwhelming to sort through them all. So we did the hard work for you and rounded up the best Black Friday appliance sales. Discounts include a cordless Dyson vacuum that’s on sale for less than $350 and a deluxe Nespresso maker that’s marked down to just $160. Keep reading to shop the best deals on home appliances for Black Friday 2019.
Instant Pot
With more than 37,000 customer reviews on Amazon, the Instant Pot is one of the most popular cooking appliances, and it’s easy to see why. This handy gadget does the work of seven different appliances, including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute pan, steamer, yogurt maker, and warmer. Not only does the best-selling appliance allow you to make easy one-pot meals, but its pressure cooker capabilities also help you cook food up to 70% faster than other cooking methods. Get in on the trend and shop for an Instant Pot while it’s marked down by $20.
Buy It: Instant Pot Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $79 (originally $99.95), Amazon
iRobot Roomba
Cleaning for the holidays just got easier. This robot vacuum by Roomba is designed to clean carpets and hardwood floors alike, and it’s a pro at picking up pesky pet hair. The vacuum will run for up to 90 minutes at a time before automatically recharging itself, so you don’t have to worry about the battery dying. And did we mention you can use Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to control it? The Roomba is discounted to $244, regularly priced at $330, making this steep discount a must-have deal.
Buy It: iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum, $244 (originally $329.99), Walmart
Dash Egg Cooker
This easy-to-use egg cooker takes the guesswork out of breakfast. The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker lets you cook up to six eggs at a time and choose between several cooking methods, including boiled, poached, and scrambled. The lightweight small appliance can even make individual omelets. And because it comes in five different colors, there’s likely an option that matches your kitchen’s aesthetic. Shop it now for 50% off.
Buy It: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $14.99 (originally $29.99), Amazon
Dyson Cordless Vacuum
While Dyson is known for making top-of-the-line appliances, they, unfortunately, come at a steep price. So we're always excited when we see Dyson vacuums marked down. This cordless stick option is one of the brand’s most popular models thanks to its long battery life and the fact that it can transform into a handheld vacuum in a snap. And at a $250 discount, this is one deal you’ll want to take advantage of.
Buy It: Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $349.99 (originally $599.99), Amazon
KitchenAid Stand Mixer
KitchenAid stand mixers are a staple in every well-stocked kitchen for a reason. The classic appliance boasts ten different speeds to allow you to mix, knead, and whip up your ingredients in a flash. Each stand mixer comes with a coated flat beater, a dough hook, and a six-wire whip, plus there are more than 60 attachments that you can shop separately. If you haven't yet purchased this staple, scoop up the KitchenAid Classic Plus Series stand mixer this Black Friday at $80 off.
Buy It: KitchenAid Classic Plus Series 4.5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer, $199 (originally $279), Walmart
Ninja Professional Blender
Looking to take your smoothies to the next level? Invest in a high-quality blender, like this one from Ninja. With 1000 watts of power and eight different speed settings that can crush, blend, chop, and puree foods, you can make delicious smoothies, sauces, and dips in mere seconds. Perhaps best of all, the blender pitcher is dishwasher-safe, and it’s marked down by $30 right now.
Buy It: Ninja Professional 72oz Countertop Blender, $69.99 (originally $99.99), Amazon
BREVO Air Fryer
If you’ve been thinking about purchasing an air fryer, now’s the time. Discounted from $119.99, this BREVO option is on sale for just $79.99. Not only does it deliver crispy food with less oil, but it also cuts down on cooking times. Plus, the digital touch panel comes with eight different presets to help you air-fry foods with ease.
Buy It: BREVO Digital Automatic Air Fryer, $79.99 (originally $119.99), Walmart
Nespresso Espresso Machine
Coffee lovers, rejoice! You can now make gourmet drinks from the comfort of your own home with this discounted Nespresso machine. The top-rated appliance makes both coffee and espresso, and it comes with a handy milk frother so you can whip up yummy lattes and cappuccinos as well. It’s currently marked down by 36% for Black Friday.
Buy It: Nespresso by De’Longhi Coffee and Espresso Machine with Milk Frother, $160.50 (originally $249), Amazon
Comments