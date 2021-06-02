The Best Retro Fridges for Old-School Style
Give your kitchen a colorful new look without lifting a paintbrush. After a hiatus, the retro-style refrigerators are making a comeback in bold colors like red, blue, or mint, or even more classic tones like tan or white. The mid-century vibe of retro fridges manufactured today is supported by modern technology that ranges from low energy consumption, LED lighting, removable trays, and adjustable temperature controls, which means you don't have to sacrifice looks for function. Here are our favorite vintage-style fridges you can buy online.
1. Galanz Retro Top-Freezer Refrigerator
The Retro collection of Galanz refrigerators is vintage-cool on the outside complete with an Energy Star-certified design to keep your food fresh. If you're looking for a baby-blue hue as an ode to the '50s, consider replacing your fridge with the Galanz Retro top-mount refrigerator. At 7.6 cubic feet, it's compact with a large storage capacity and fits in most small spaces, including bar kitchens, garages, and home offices. The removable glass shelves make cleaning food and drink stains easy, while an adjustable thermostat controls the temperature for both the fridge and freezer.
Buy It: Galanz Retro 7.6 cu. ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator ($400, Best Buy)
2. Frigidaire Retro Mini Fridge with Bottle Opener
When you need a place for drinks, snacks, or other small items and all you need is a mini-fridge that tucks in a corner or under your desk, look no further than this 3.2 cu. ft. retro fridge from Frigidaire. Its compact size is perfect for guest rooms and offices. And if you're craving a can of bubbly, use the handy built-in bottle opener. The two glass shelves slide out for easy access, while the complimentary ice cube tray in the .25 cu. ft. freezer compartment is a handy bonus.
Buy It: Frigidaire 3.2 cu. ft. Retro Mini Fridge ($151, The Home Depot)
3. iio Retro Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator
With a 57.2" height and a 22.4" depth, the 7 cu. ft. retro refrigerator by iio is both old-school chic and compact enough for small kitchens, offices, and tiny homes. The iio FF1 features a bright LED-lit, antibacterial top refrigerator cabinet for keeping your favorite fruits and veggies crisp. Need to store ice creams, pizzas, or ice cubes? Utilize the unit's bottom 1.7 cu. ft. freezer that chills items fast and efficiently. The white color on this retro fridge pairs well with many kitchen color schemes, but it also comes in blue, black, beige, and red.
Buy It: iio 7 cu. ft. Retro Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator ($700, The Home Depot)
4. Kenmore Retro One-Door Compact Refrigerator
Ideal for kitchens, wet bars, or offices with space limitations, the Kenmore 4.4 cu. ft. retro refrigerator has adjustable glass shelves and door storage so you can fit tall bottles and cans. The large, sliding crisper drawer lets you store fruits and veggies despite the compact one-door design. A bright LED light allows you to find what you need even in the room, while the mechanical temperature control makes cooling the fridge easy.
Buy It: Kenmore 4.4 cu. ft. Retro One-Door Compact Refrigerator ($395, Overstock)
5. Chambers Retro Refrigerator with Bottom Freezer
Your narrow basement or tiny apartment kitchen deserves a cute fridge to liven up the space, and this 7 cu. ft. retro refrigerator comes in a rich statement-making shade of red. The compact Chambers fridge with a bottom freezer is 57" tall, allowing you to get accommodate bottles and beverage cartons without being too snug. The spacious fridge has features like an antibacterial top refrigerator cabinet; a 1.7 cu. ft. freezer that chills your food fast; and a full metal frame.
Buy It: Chambers 7 cu. ft. Retro Refrigerator with Bottom Freezer ($886, Overstock)
6. GE Top-Freezer Refrigerator
If your definition of retro leans more toward the '70s and '80s, then the GE 16.6 cu. ft. refrigerator with top freezer will give you those groovy kitchen vibes. The minimalist beige color pairs well with warm kitchen colors, like brown, tan, and white, and while the design dates back several decades, the functionality is modern. The ADA-compliant fridge features LED lighting and adjustable wire shelves that make stocking food seamless. Custom temperature controls can be adjusted depending on the type of food you plan to store.
Buy It: GE 16.6 cu. ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator ($638, The Home Depot)