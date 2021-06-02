The Best Retro Fridges for Old-School Style

If your definition of retro leans more toward the '70s and '80s, then the GE 16.6 cu. ft. refrigerator with top freezer will give you those groovy kitchen vibes. The minimalist beige color pairs well with warm kitchen colors, like brown, tan, and white, and while the design dates back several decades, the functionality is modern. The ADA-compliant fridge features LED lighting and adjustable wire shelves that make stocking food seamless. Custom temperature controls can be adjusted depending on the type of food you plan to store.