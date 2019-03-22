Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas

Kitchens are the heart of the home, and everyone uses them differently. Explore our vast collection of kitchen decor ideas and DIY kitchen remodel projects to create a space that works for your lifestyle. We have tips on how to maximize kitchen storage, make your small space live large, and choose the perfect kitchen decor. Let us help you create a stylish and savvy cooking space you're sure to love.

Experts Say These 8 Kitchen Trends Will Be Everywhere in 2020

Discover all the kitchen finishes, colors, and fixtures that will be big in the new year.
The 8 Best Black Friday Appliance Deals Worth Shopping Right Now

These sales kicked off extra early this year.
6 Reasons Matte Black Appliances Should Be On Your Radar

Move over, stainless steel. There’s a new favorite finish.
Yes, You Can Buy High-Quality Grills for Less Than $300 at Walmart

You don’t need to spend a lot on a grill to become the ultimate grillmaster. See our picks for affordable grills at Walmart.
How to Build a Cabinet Door

Custom cabinet doors will get you one step closer to your dream kitchen. Plus, building new doors is a way to reuse your cabinet boxes and achieve a whole new look. Learn how to use various Kreg jigs to make the process smooth from start to finish.
2019 Kitchen Trends We Can't Get Enough Of

The era of all-white kitchens may be coming to a close. See what kitchen design trends you can expect to see this year.
How to Get an Inexpensive Kitchen Cabinet Makeover

Give your kitchen cabinets a makeover with new veneer, hinges, drawers, and doors.
Before-and-After Farmhouse Kitchen Makeover

Shiplap-clad walls and a reimagined floor plan transform a drab kitchen with vintage-meets-contemporary charm.
Persian Rugs are the Latest Kitchen Trend

8 Inexpensive Ways to Update a Basic Builder Kitchen

These Pantries Will Make a Type A's Day

Creative Command Centers

Real-Life Solutions for Tiny Kitchens

Are you struggling with a small kitchen? Clever storage and layout solutions can make every foot count and have your tiny kitchen performing better than its small footprint implies.

Add Timeless Farmhouse Style to Basic Recessed-Panel Cabinets

Kind of easy
How to Build Custom Pantry Shelves

Kind of hard
Plastic Straws Aren’t Cool Anymore—These Metal Straws Have Become Amazon Best-Sellers

Why You Should Hold Onto Your Grandma’s Vintage Pyrex

Granite Is No Longer the Most Popular Countertop—Here’s What Designers Think

Upgrade Your Kitchen Using This DIY Painted Rug

Kind of easy
Painted DIY Kitchen Rug ( converted )

How to Paint Kitchen Cabinets

Kind of hard
Trend Alert: Must-See Kitchen Paneling Ideas

7 Kitchen Items That Need to Be Cleaned or Replaced ASAP

Gorgeous Inspiration for Mixing Metal Kitchen Finishes

Small Pantry Planning Guide

9 Kitchen Remodeling Mistakes You Don't Want to Make

Here's How Often You Should Be Cleaning These Common Kitchen Appliances

How to Install an Off-the-Shelf Pantry System

Kind of easy
How to Strip and Stain Wood Cabinets

Kind of hard
DIY Butcher-Block Kitchen Countertops

Pretty and Practical Storage for a Tiny Kitchen

How to Install Soft-Close Drawer Slides

How to Install Soft-Close Cabinet Door Hinges

How to Install a Touchless Kitchen Faucet

Our Favorite Kitchen Door Ideas

Gorgeous Country Kitchen Islands

Kitchen Cabinet Paint Trends You'll Love

How to Apply a Faux-Concrete Countertop Finish

