Keyanna Bowen Proves You Can Rent a Home While Still Owning Your Style

Knowing how to make a rental feel like home wasn’t a natural skill for Keyanna Bowen. But as a renter, she felt like part of a forgotten population in the design world and was inspired to help fill that void. She launched a blog, East & Lane, and a YouTube channel. She honed her photography and styling skills. She earned her real estate license and enrolled in carpentry training at her local community college. Her mix of talents eventually led to Magnolia Network and a show that tied her interests together.

At one point, Keyanna and husband Daniel were renting a builder-grade condo that left her feeling creatively flat, so she searched for a rental house she could make over and document. They moved to a home in Salisbury, MD, and Keyanna pitched the owner an arrangement: She would choose affordable, durable materials and make the improvements, and he would provide a budget. “Because I was asking him to invest in materials, I wanted to show that these ideas were improving the value of the property,” Keyanna says. Over six years, the landlord has contributed $4,700.

She invested her own money in furnishings, art, rugs, curtains, and accents that she could take to her next home. When light fixtures, hardware, and faucets went beyond the budget, she bought and installed what she wanted, storing the owner’s originals safely in the basement. She will swap them when it’s time to move. “It takes patience and a plan, but it’s worth it,” she says.

PHOTO: Keyanna Bowen PHOTO: Keyanna Bowen

Keyanna and her husband may be renters, but they flex like owners. In the living room, she removed dated elements of the fireplace and built-ins, swapped old hinges with concealed ones, and added trim to the front of shelves. New paint freshens the room.

The kitchen facelift started with a fresh coat of white paint (Benjamin Moore Chantilly Lace). It’s the same white she used throughout the house. Peel-and-stick flooring covers the out-of-style sheet vinyl. The nickel faucet, subway tile backsplash, and butcher-block countertop are affordable and widely available upgrades. Keyanna added new cup pulls and repainted the original knobs a high-contrast black.

PHOTO: Keyanna Bowen PHOTO: Keyanna Bowen

To cover the knotty wood paneling, Keyanna used a durable, stain-blocking primer before painting. She splurged on the sleek cone pendant from Rejuvenation and chose the upholstered bench for comfort.

Keyanna Bowen

The cloudlike chandelier floats amid blue dining room walls (Benjamin Moore Boothbay Gray). The white oak table from ABC Carpet & Home was an investment, but the sideboard is a $222 IKEA Besta cabinet that Keyanna dressed up by adding half-round molding to the sides and doors.

Keyanna Bowen

The guest room was part of a collaborative project Keyanna did with blogger Emily Henderson. Keyanna’s designs always include a vintage rug, a striking light fixture, and quality drapes.

Keyanna Bowen Living in a rental doesn't have to mean temporary style. I look at this place like it's my home. Taking ownership, even though I'm renting, has opened my mind and intentionality on how I want my spaces to live and feel. — Keyanna Bowen

Keyanna Bowen

The low platform bed from Article and Cadence semi-flush-mount light fixture from Mitzi create the illusion of spaciousness. The vintage rug with subtle peachy tones inspired Keyanna to add the throw pillows and blanket. “If your bedroom is neutral, it’s easy to swap out the bedding as your style evolves,” she says.

PHOTO: Keyanna Bowen PHOTO: Keyanna Bowen

In the bathroom, Keyanna freshened tile with tile paint and replaced wallpaper with a coat of limewash. She updated the vanity with paint, new hardware and a faucet, and a marble remnant top. The sconces and mirror are a better size for the space.

Keyanna Bowen

After cleaning and power-washing the porch, Keyanna asked her dad to build a swing. “It’s one of those sentimental things that makes this rental feel like home,” she says.

PHOTO: Keyanna Bowen PHOTO: Sara Ligorria-Tramp

Social Connectors

Keyanna designed her office and guest room as part of Emily Henderson’s Design Blogger mentorship program in 2020. We asked about working together in the social media space.

What Does the Mentorship Program Involve?

Keyanna: The program is for aspiring bloggers, and it showed me how to work with brand partners while transforming a space in my home and to find ways to document and reveal the project on social platforms.

Emily: Keyanna’s upstairs became our lab. She designed the project, and we worked behind the scenes. We debuted the project on her blog and mine to grow readership on both sites.

How Did the Program Benefit You?

Keyanna: Emily’s team used her leverage to secure support for my project. Emily’s blog is big, with more than a million unique page visitors a month. Being featured on her blog gave me visibility.

How Do Social Platforms Bring Us Together?

Keyanna: I don’t think there’s a better way to meet and connect with someone who lives across the country or globe. Emily’s on the West Coast and I’m on the East, and our relationship has blossomed. I’m now a contributor on her site.

Emily: More than ever, we need each other as a source of collective creativity and strength. Collaborating with creative people fills me up. I’m excited when I see other people succeed, and because of that, I hope to grow the mentorship program. Social media is a connector. It brings people together.