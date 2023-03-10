Shoppers Love Storing Cushions and Pool Toys Inside This ‘Roomy’ Keter Deck Box—and It’s on Sale

Outdoor season is nearly here, and now is the time to start to prep your garden and your deck for all of the time you’re about to spend outside. Just like the spaces inside your home, organization is key. If you’re hoping to make this the year you get a better handle on how you store your gardening supplies, backyard toys, outdoor pillows, and more, a deck box is likely the exact solution you need. Rather than scoping out all of the options at Amazon, skip ahead to this shopper-favorite Keter find that’s on sale for as little as $77.

The Keter Marvel Plus Deck Box is available in brown or gray, and it’s one of the top five best-sellers in Amazon’s Deck Boxes category. The exterior of the box measures 45.9 x 17.4 x 22.2 inches, and the interior measures 44.6 x 15.6 x 20 inches. Other than its size, one of the most appealing features about this outdoor storage solution is that it’s made from resin, which is weather-resistant, meaning it won’t rust, peel, or dent, according to the brand. The other exciting thing about this box is it has 7,900 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews.

“This was an excellent way for me to consolidate my outside items into a great storage location. It also matches my outside furniture perfectly,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “It was perfect for storing my pillows for my outdoor furniture,” confirmed another shopper.

You can plan to store plenty inside of this 71-gallon deck box that the brand notes assembles quickly without any tools. But if you’re nervous about how you might move the box with all of your items inside, Keter has already thought of a plan: The container has built-in handles and wheels to make the process easier. Plus, it also can lock should you ever wish to keep anything inside even safer.

“This storage box is very roomy and sturdy after it’s put together,” began another reviewer who stores cushions and pool toys inside. “It doesn’t take long to assemble, and I loved that no tools were required. It all snaps together really [easily].”

Even outside, a little organization can go a long way. So, rather than trying to remember where you last saw your tools or toys, invest in a Keter Marvel Plus Deck Box to keep all of your outdoor must-haves together in one place. Just make sure to buy one while the sale is live.

