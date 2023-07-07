Katie Couric took to Instagram to share another one of her signature sandwiches—and it's equal parts simple and surprising. This time, she threw together a peanut butter and bacon concoction that could end up becoming your new favorite sweet and salty snack.

“Since you so enjoyed my tomato sandwich a couple of summers ago, I’m going to show you a new sandwich combo that I’ve always loved,” Couric said in her video, referencing a recipe she posted last summer that's accumulated over 44,000 likes on TikTok. “You’re going to think that this is really weird, but don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.”

Making the sandwich should take no more than 10 minutes and requires just a few easy steps: Couric toasts two slices of sourdough bread, spreads Justin’s Peanut butter on one side, and adds crispy bacon slices. As she cuts into it, you can audibly hear the crunch.

“You can also use a little mayo on this if you need it and want it, I don't know, to have a little tang," she said. "But that’s all you really need: bread, peanut butter, bacon."

This concept wasn't new to many of the people in the Instagram's comments—quite a few reminisced on eating this sandwich as a kid, saying the recipe brought back fond childhood memories. Couric also asked her followers to weigh in with their favorite weird food combos, and the opinions did not disappoint.

Along with the suggestion to add some maple syrup to the bacon peanut butter sandwich, one user said they loved putting peanut butter on a burger. Another suggested peanut butter on radishes for a lower-carb snack.

"Peanut butter in savory food dishes has been a hidden gem around the food and restaurant community for many years," says Emily Neinhaus, culinary specialist at the Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen. "A well known restaurant in Milwaukee, AJ Bombers, has been putting peanut butter on their bacon burger for decades. I think this simple sandwich is a great way to fuse those flavors together at home. For even more peanut butter-bacon flavor, make it into a single piece of toast and ditch the top half of the sandwich."

Some non-peanut butter ideas from commenters were more peculiar than others, including tater tots and cottage cheese, pumpkin pie with bacon, whitefish salad on a raisin bagel, and honey and chicken salad.

The other aforementioned viral sandwich from Couric (which she deemed her "favorite summer sandwich") involves liberally spreading Hellman's mayo on lightly-toasted country white bread, adding garden-fresh tomato slices, sprinkling flaky salt and pepper on top, and cutting it in half. Both this recipe and the peanut butter-bacon medley make perfect, quick lunches—an essential for summer picnicking and days by the pool.