This Indoor Insect Trap with 59,000 Five-Star Ratings Keeps Bugs at Bay, According to Shoppers

“I initially only bought one Katchy, just to see how well it was going to work, and now I own three of them!”

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Published on July 19, 2023

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap Tout
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Daisy Rodriguez

There are plenty of things to love about the summer, but one reason to want the season to end is the plethora of bugs that seem to follow you everywhere. But there are ways to keep pesky critters at bay, especially inside of your home. And many shoppers say it comes down to having this best-selling indoor insect trap that’s quietly on sale. 

With an impressive 59,000 perfect ratings and more than 11,200 five-star reviews, the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap has climbed into the top five best-sellers in Amazon’s Pest Control Traps category. It works by attracting bugs with a UV light, trapping them via a fan, and keeping them inside the handy gadget thanks to a glue board. Most importantly, shoppers say the method works.  

Amazon Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquitos, Gnats, Moths, Fruit Flies

Amazon

“I initially only bought one Katchy, just to see how well it was going to work, and now I own three of them! Absolutely LOVE this product,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The Katchy is also whisper-quiet, so you won't have to worry about the buzz of bugs being replaced by the hum of a noisy machine. It discreetly does its job, allowing you to peacefully enjoy your bug-free sanctuary,” shared another shopper

Other than the fact that the Katchy works best to trap fruit flies, gnats, and mosquitos, according to the brand, the other great thing about it is its small size: It weighs just 1.37 pounds and measures 5 x 5 x 8 inches high. And you won’t need to routinely replace bait to keep catching bugs. However, Katchy does note that you will need to periodically replace the sticky traps that are inside—but it comes with four boards that will last for a while (and you can easily purchase a refill pack).  

“The Katchy Bug Trap is the best possible solution,” began a reviewer. “The glue area is protected by the ‘cage’ at the bottom of the device, you can't accidentally bump the thing and have it stick to you. It's safe, convenient, and easy to use.”

Rather than wishing the season away when bugs are less prevalent, pick up a Katchy insect trap during the $40 sale and enjoy spending time inside and outside throughout the summer. 

