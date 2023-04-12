This Best-Selling Mop Set That Professional Cleaners Call 'Life Changing' Will Keep Your Floors Sparkling Clean

And it's on sale for $32.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on April 12, 2023 05:00PM EDT

Floorcare mop one-off
If you've gone into full spring cleaning mode, your old mop and bucket might not be up to the task. Mops can undoubtedly be a pain; no one wants to drag a heavy bucket behind them while trying to get their floors spotless, and spray mops aren't always as effective at getting stuck-on gunk off hard flooring. It's time for an upgrade, and shoppers have turned to the "miracle" Joymoop Mop and Bucket Wringer Set to help them combat the grime on their tile, laminate, and hardwood surfaces.

The "best solution to cleaning hard floors" is even on sale for 36% off—grab the Joymoop set for just $32 for a limited time. With its 360-degree rotating mop head, you can get into all the little nooks and crannies your old mop may have missed. Additionally, the stainless steel handle can be extended from 26.5 inches to 50 inches, so you can easily find the perfect height for you to maneuver around your furniture. Conveniently, you can take the mop apart when not in use and stow it away inside the bucket to save space.

JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set, Flat Floor Mop and Bucket, Mop for Floor Cleaning

Amazon

Buy It: ​​Joymoop Mop and Bucket Wringer Set, $32 (was $50), Amazon

The best-selling kit includes one mop head, four adjustable mop handle rods, one bucket, and three reusable microfiber mop pads. The self-cleaning bucket is equipped with two slots: the wash chamber cleanses the reusable mop pad and employs a scraping tool to remove accumulated hair and debris, while the other chamber wrings out the excess water with double scrapers, so you never have to get your hands dirty throughout the process.

The clever device even impressed one particular reviewer who used to professionally clean homes and declared the "life changing" Joymoop mop set their "new favorite" tool. "This mop makes cleanup a breeze,” said the shopper. They added, “I can mop the walls, the PU [leather] couch, the floorboards, and it glides across the floor…the pad is so clean from the scraper mechanism, even when the water is dank and filled with dog hair."

Another customer was delighted with the mop's versatility. "This mop is almost a dream,” the shopper stated. “You can clean walls and so much else with this. I scrubbed my fridge with this…a task that would normally take maybe 45 minutes took a solid five to seven minutes, and I think I did a better job with this mop."

The customer-loved Joymoop Mop and Bucket Wringer Set is a simple way to save time on one of your more tedious tasks. Get it on sale at Amazon while you still can.

