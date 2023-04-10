When creating a fun atmosphere in any space, you need a bold print. Luckily Joybird, the modern furniture and decor brand, is amping up the playfulness in their latest collection: In partnership with LA-based designer Dani Dazey, they’ve created stylish, retro pieces that are any maximalist-lover’s dream.

The lineup features mostly larger purchases like modular sofas, sectionals, beds, and more, all in Dazey’s signature patterns: Sunny Chevy, a floral and chevron motif in marigold and orange on woven cheville, and Deco Peacock, a colorful, playful take on classic scalloping on luxe velvet. You can’t escape ‘70s design right now (re: Daisy Jones and the Six, Gen Z fashion, etc.), and both of these designs display the trend in a unique way.

“I’m a maximalist at heart and believe deeply in self expression in all parts of your life, from the home to what you wear,” said Dazey in a statement. “My work is heavily influenced by vintage design with the common thread being bold and embracing color and pattern. Punchy prints on furniture are overdue for a comeback and Joybird is the perfect partner for this, being a brand that also embraces color and retro silhouettes. I really hope this collection brings joy to people and empowers them to choose daring designs in their everyday life.”

Joybird

Dazey made her design debut in 2016 with her first clothing line, and she’s since translated her prints to homewares—along with leading the renovation and styling of Trixie Motel, which became a Discovery+ show starring Dazey alongside celebrity drag queen Trixie Mattel. She’s now well known in the interior design world for her distinctive, one-of-a-kind prints.

The collection with Joybird features eight pieces, four in Sunny Chevy and four in Deco Peacock. You can shop it now online, or go see it in person at Joybird stores starting April 12. Here’s a look at the entire new line.