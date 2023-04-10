The New Joybird x Dani Dazey Collab Is the Perfect Maximalist ’70s Mash-Up

Transform your home into a space Fleetwood Mac would envy.

By
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones

Bryce Jones is an associate editor for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years.

Published on April 10, 2023
Dani Dazey on Deco Peacock Sectional for Joybird Collaboration
Photo:

Joybird

When creating a fun atmosphere in any space, you need a bold print. Luckily Joybird, the modern furniture and decor brand, is amping up the playfulness in their latest collection: In partnership with LA-based designer Dani Dazey, they’ve created stylish, retro pieces that are any maximalist-lover’s dream.

The lineup features mostly larger purchases like modular sofas, sectionals, beds, and more, all  in Dazey’s signature patterns: Sunny Chevy, a floral and chevron motif in marigold and orange on woven cheville, and Deco Peacock, a colorful, playful take on classic scalloping on luxe velvet. You can’t escape ‘70s design right now (re: Daisy Jones and the Six, Gen Z fashion, etc.), and both of these designs display the trend in a unique way. 

“I’m a maximalist at heart and believe deeply in self expression in all parts of your life, from the home to what you wear,” said Dazey in a statement. “My work is heavily influenced by vintage design with the common thread being bold and embracing color and pattern. Punchy prints on furniture are overdue for a comeback and Joybird is the perfect partner for this, being a brand that also embraces color and retro silhouettes. I really hope this collection brings joy to people and empowers them to choose daring designs in their everyday life.”

Living room with Sunny Chevy furniture

Joybird

Dazey made her design debut in 2016 with her first clothing line, and she’s since translated her prints to homewares—along with leading the renovation and styling of Trixie Motel, which became a Discovery+ show starring Dazey alongside celebrity drag queen Trixie Mattel. She’s now well known in the interior design world for her distinctive, one-of-a-kind prints.

The collection with Joybird features eight pieces, four in Sunny Chevy and four in Deco Peacock. You can shop it now online, or go see it in person at Joybird stores starting April 12. Here’s a look at the entire new line.

07 of 08

Deco Peacock Dania Bed

Deco Peacock Dania Bed

Joybird

Buy it: Deco Peacock Dania Bed, $1,639, joybird.com

Deco Peacock bedroom

Joybird

If you’re in the market for a room refresh and want to go full on ‘70s, consider pairing the furniture with rattan and wicker pieces, a shaggy area rug, macramé planters, mushroom lamps, and even an owl clock or two. Color scheme is everything, too: Incorporate warm and earthy tones, like avocado green and burnt orange. Soon enough, you’ll be feeling like you’re living in Laurel Canyon during its prime (just in a more stylish way).

