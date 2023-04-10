News Home Trends The New Joybird x Dani Dazey Collab Is the Perfect Maximalist ’70s Mash-Up Transform your home into a space Fleetwood Mac would envy. By Bryce Jones Bryce Jones Instagram Twitter Website Bryce Jones is an associate editor for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on April 10, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Joybird When creating a fun atmosphere in any space, you need a bold print. Luckily Joybird, the modern furniture and decor brand, is amping up the playfulness in their latest collection: In partnership with LA-based designer Dani Dazey, they’ve created stylish, retro pieces that are any maximalist-lover’s dream. The lineup features mostly larger purchases like modular sofas, sectionals, beds, and more, all in Dazey’s signature patterns: Sunny Chevy, a floral and chevron motif in marigold and orange on woven cheville, and Deco Peacock, a colorful, playful take on classic scalloping on luxe velvet. You can’t escape ‘70s design right now (re: Daisy Jones and the Six, Gen Z fashion, etc.), and both of these designs display the trend in a unique way. “I’m a maximalist at heart and believe deeply in self expression in all parts of your life, from the home to what you wear,” said Dazey in a statement. “My work is heavily influenced by vintage design with the common thread being bold and embracing color and pattern. Punchy prints on furniture are overdue for a comeback and Joybird is the perfect partner for this, being a brand that also embraces color and retro silhouettes. I really hope this collection brings joy to people and empowers them to choose daring designs in their everyday life.” Joybird Dazey made her design debut in 2016 with her first clothing line, and she’s since translated her prints to homewares—along with leading the renovation and styling of Trixie Motel, which became a Discovery+ show starring Dazey alongside celebrity drag queen Trixie Mattel. She’s now well known in the interior design world for her distinctive, one-of-a-kind prints. The collection with Joybird features eight pieces, four in Sunny Chevy and four in Deco Peacock. You can shop it now online, or go see it in person at Joybird stores starting April 12. Here’s a look at the entire new line. 01 of 08 Sunny Chevy Decorative Knife Edge Pillows (set of 2) Joybird Buy it: Sunny Chevy Decorative Knife Edge Pillows (set of 2), $129, joybird.com 02 of 08 Sunny Chevy Soto Chair Joybird Buy it: Sunny Chevy Soto Chair, $699, joybird.com 03 of 08 Sunny Chevy Daya Modular Sofa Joybird Buy it: Sunny Chevy Daya Modular Sofa, $3,369, joybird.com 04 of 08 Sunny Chevy Daya Storage Ottoman Joybird Buy it: Sunny Chevy Daya Storage Ottoman, $779, joybird.com 05 of 08 Deco Peacock Carly Swivel Chair Joybird Buy it: Deco Peacock Carly Swivel Chair, $1,549, joybird.com 06 of 08 Deco Peacock Diane Modular Chaise Sectional Joybird Buy it: Deco Peacock Diane Modular Chaise Sectional, $3,739, joybird.com 07 of 08 Deco Peacock Dania Bed Joybird Buy it: Deco Peacock Dania Bed, $1,639, joybird.com 08 of 08 Deco Peacock Decorative Knife Edge Pillows (set of 2) Joybird Buy it: Deco Peacock Decorative Knife Edge Pillows (set of 2), $129, joybird.com Joybird If you’re in the market for a room refresh and want to go full on ‘70s, consider pairing the furniture with rattan and wicker pieces, a shaggy area rug, macramé planters, mushroom lamps, and even an owl clock or two. Color scheme is everything, too: Incorporate warm and earthy tones, like avocado green and burnt orange. Soon enough, you’ll be feeling like you’re living in Laurel Canyon during its prime (just in a more stylish way). Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit