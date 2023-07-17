This New Furniture Line Achieves the Most Elegant Barbiecore Look Yet

This new furniture from Joybird isn’t plastic—but it’s still fantastic.

Published on July 17, 2023
Barbie x Joybird pink couch, purple ottoman in tropical style living room with pink walls
Photo:

Joybird

Calling all Barbie fans! It's never been easier—and chicer—to bring your very own Dreamhouse to life. Barbiecore has officially come full circle with the release of Joybird’s Barbie Dreamhouse Furniture Collection, set to launch on July 17. 

The collection leans into structured upholstery pieces and takes inspiration from Barbie's iconic style evolution. Featuring five custom Dreamhouse fabrics in jewel-toned colors, you have gorgeous alternatives to hot pink to choose from (should you want switch it up): Rose Quartz, Tourmaline, Emerald, Pearl, and Amethyst. If you want to go full on Barbiecore in your space, you can also shop eight limited-edition Dreamhouse furniture frames with selections on sofas, chairs, ottomans, a sectional, and a bed.

Joybird x Barbie bed with curved, textured frame in neutral color
Joybird x Barbie curved amethyst chairs in living room
PHOTO:

Joybird
PHOTO:

Joybird

Think pieces adorned with gold accents, adventurous colors and textures, and a stylish curved style that brings a touch of nostalgia to your place—something many homeowners can't get enough of lately. While the Barbie hype may die down in the future, these products have lasting power and are sophisticated (and high quality) enough to keep on display for years.

“Joybird has had 'hot pink' in our assortment for years, so it was an absolute dream to take a page from modern-day Barbie’s style book and create a second collection where a bold, cheerful point of view translates into the home,” said Gifty Walker, director of merchandising and sourcing at Joybird, in a statement. “We truly designed a joint collection for the customer who isn’t afraid to embrace their unique and fearless style and live life a little more boldly!”

This isn’t Joybird's first foray into the pink-tinted world of Barbie: Last year, the furniture company partnered with Mattel to celebrate Barbie Dreamhouse’s 60th anniversary, with similar offerings. 

Joybird x Barbie rose quartz sectional in beach-themed room

Joybird

Of course, everyone’s eyes are on the trailblazing doll thanks to the new Barbie movie premiering July 21, starring Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken—making this launch even more exciting for fans.

If you can't get enough Barbie, tune in to HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge to catch some of the new pieces in action and get inspiration for styling your own.

You can shop the limited edition Joybird x Barbie Collection online and in stores starting July 17.

