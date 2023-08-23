This Anti-Bend Soaker Hose Is the Secret to Watering Your Garden Evenly—and It’s 36% Off at Amazon

Psst! $14 for a garden hose is a real steal.

Published on August 23, 2023

Soaker Hose Tout
As any amateur gardener knows, it takes a lot of time and effort to grow and maintain a successful garden. It may appear effortless from the outside (long, climbing roses and rows of blooming hydrangeas can have that effect), but plenty of TLC goes into it, and it’s a long process. Watering gadgets are perhaps the most important part of it all, because without proper irrigation, gardens can go south real fast. Before you research the best garden hose nozzles, or hose reels for winding in that 25-foot conduit, investing in the right hose can go a long way.

Soaker hoses are an efficient way to water a garden because you can set it and forget it. Similar to a drip line, these hoses seep water out gradually, and don’t require a nozzle or manual watering. Shoppers are just catching onto the Joosen Soaker Hose, which has been gaining popularity, with more than 1,000 buyers purchasing it in the last month. It was originally marked down to only 9% off, but Amazon just added an extra 30% off coupon.

Amazon JOOSEN Soaker Hose 25ft

Amazon

Because this soaker hose is made with a flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC) on both the interior and exterior, it doesn’t kink or bend the way traditional hoses made from synthetic rubber, polyurethane, nylon, or plastic do. That anti-kink feature means you don’t have to worry about the hose not working because of a clog or snag, but it also makes for versatile placement. You can place it in a circle around a plant you want to target, or loop it through a garden bed without the risk of it getting caught, tangled, or ceasing water flow.

Water distributes evenly throughout the 25-foot hose, and because it trickles out gradually, it can more directly target plants’ roots and ensure better absorption. This slow flow also conserves water by an estimated 80%, which means less wasted water. It also includes filter washers for a leak-free seal, and can be connected to a regular hose for added length, or a timer.

The Joosen Soaker Hose stretches 25 feet long, and is made with flexible PVC that doesn’t clog, kink, or bend. Water gently seeps out for consistent soaking while directly watering plants at the root. Shop it now while it’s on sale at 9% off with an additional 30% off coupon on Amazon.

