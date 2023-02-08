While we can all appreciate beautiful items in our homes, the function of our furnishings is just as important. Especially in homes with kids or pets (or messy adults!), it’s important that key furnishings work as intended and stand up to everything the members of your household throw at them. But that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice beautiful furniture for the sake of being able to keep it clean: Furniture collections like the new collaboration between Levity and Jonathan Adler prove that we can fill our homes with items that are pleasing to the eye and durable.

Available starting February 8, the new Jonathan Adler x Levity collection blends designer and potter Jonathan Adler’s signature bold, geometric style with the washability and durability Levity is known for.

If you haven’t heard of Levity, this home goods brand offers functional furniture that is liquid-resistant, spill-resistant, and even machine-washable, depending on the item. Levity is also the sister brand of washable rug company Ruggable, with the same made-for-real-life approach to making items for the home.

The new collaboration with Jonathan Adler marks Levity’s first-ever partnership. Focused on dining chairs, lounge chairs, stools, and ottomans from Levity’s seating offerings, it pairs Adler’s designs with Levity’s seat frames and signature removable, machine-washable, and interchangeable cushion covers.

The cover series features 10 patterns and 17 total styles (as some of the patterns come in different colors), with patterns such as a classic Checkerboard (available in tangerine and celadon) or the striking Eden (available in ivory or sapphire), which boasts a serpent pattern.



For seating silhouettes, the new covers are available on Levity’s classic dining and lounge chairs; Scandinavian dining and lounge chairs, bar stools, and counter stools; and the mid-century tray and transitional ottomans. The dining chairs and bar stools are available in White Oak and Walnut wood finishes. For Levity fans who already have chairs but want to scoop up one of Adler’s designs, you can also purchase the cover alone to go with your current seating.



For those seeking interesting and playful (but mature) furniture that kids and adults alike can appreciate, this collaboration might be that just-right balance of durability and style. Whether you choose the vivid Bargello Cobalt or something more subtle, like one of the Okura designs, you’ll have something that checks all your furniture-shopping boxes. And if you’re already leaning into the Modern Americana look, Adler’s Modern American Glamour aesthetic is the perfect addition to your space.



As with all of Levity’s offerings, these seats are comfortable and durable, with stain-resistant fabric, removable and machine-washable upholstery, and interchangeable upholstery covers. Prices start at $109 for just a cover and $239 for a chair. The Jonathan Adler x Levity Collection is available for order starting February 8 from the Levity website.

