Shoppers Swear by This Lightweight, Expandable Garden Hose That’s ‘Easy to Use’—and It’s Nearly Half Off

With spring coming up, tending to the garden will soon make its way back onto our weekend to-do lists. Once the snow melts and the sun comes out, the grass and shrubs will need to be watered regularly. Garden hoses are a must for any yard, and picking one that’ll last and is easy to move from plant to plant is preferred. The best-selling Joey’s Garden Expandable Garden Hose is a highly portable option—and is on sale for up to 46% off on Amazon.

The space-saving hose can expand up to three times its size when using standard water pressure. Once you’re done watering the yard, the hose retracts to its original size. Available in 25-foot, 50-foot, 75-foot, and 100-foot options, whether you have a small garden to tend to a sprawling lawn, there’s a hose for your outdoor space. Plus, it comes in two colors: black or green.

Adaptable to any standard spigot, the solid brass connectors make the hose easy to screw in place. The stretching capabilities come from the outer elastic fabric and inner latex core, which allow the hose to expand and contract.

One of the hose’s over 8,400 five-star raters left a review noting that they were skeptical about its flex capabilities. However, after using the hose, they were impressed. “The hose expands to the advertised length when you turn on the water and quickly retracts when you turn off the water and allow the excess water to release from the hose sprayer head.” They added that they “replaced an old hose with this, and it is amazing how light this hose is when compared to the traditional rubber/plastic hose—just a small fraction of the weight, so moving it around is simple.”

An attachable nozzle is included with the hose and has eight spray patterns: vertical, flat, shower, mist, soaker, stream, and cone. That means that whether you’re tending to delicate flowers or burnt patches of grass, whatever needs watering will get a proper spray.

Traditional hoses, if not stored away properly, can kink, making them unusable. But the expandable hose’s anti-tangle design helps prevent tears. “We were getting tired of supposedly kink-free, heavy hoses that kinked and were cumbersome to unwind and rewind,” another five-star reviewer shared. “This hose takes up minimal space, stores easily, and weighs almost nothing… It is so easy to use and put away.”

Make watering your yard a breeze with the Joey’s Garden Expandable Garden Hose, and snag it while it’s on sale for up to 46% off.