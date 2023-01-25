Upgrade Your Living Room with These 11 Cozy Neutral Accents, and Save Using BH&G's Exclusive Promo Code

Add these decorative and useful items from a luxe home brand.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Published on January 25, 2023 07:00AM EST

Jenni Kayne Home Tout
Photo:

Jenni Kayne

In keeping up with cozy home trends, you may find yourself feeling inspired to upgrade areas of your home such as your living room or bedroom. Of course, there are tons of items on the market to achieve a warm and relaxing aesthetic, but consider putting quality at the forefront.

While searching for home products that are worth the investment and are functional to meet your needs in comfort and design, Jenni Kayne Home immediately comes to mind. This home designer brand encompasses the California lifestyle with clean and crisp neutrals. You’ll easily elevate your living room with pieces like a luxe sheepskin for extra comfort on the floor or draped over a chair, or a decorative wooden tray with leather handles for holding house items while neatly placed on an ottoman or coffee table. 

And for a limited time, Better Homes & Gardens readers can use an exclusive discount code, WINTER15 to receive 15% off their purchase (excluding furniture and select area rugs). 

Jenni Kayne Home Decor Upgrades

Cedar Glass Candle

Jenni Kayne

Buy It: Cedar Glass Candle, $56 with code WINTER15 (was $65), Jenni Kayne Home 

A quick way to refresh your living room or bedroom is by adding this cedar glass candle. A hand-poured candle with notes of rose, tobacco leaf, fir needle and cedarwood that you can place on any end table, mantle, or coffee table (add it to that wooden tray we mentioned earlier). A shopper described this candle as “lovely, earthy, and woodsy,” and it made Oprah’s list of Favorite Things in 2019. Plus, you can repurpose this candle vessel to keep as decor or as storage for smaller items.   

Luna Vase

Jenni Kayne

Buy It: Luna Vase, $39 with code WINTER15 (was $45), Jenni Kayne Home

Another home accent that’s just as beautiful as it is useful for an upgrade is this Luna vase. This warm-toned vase with a brass plate top comes in two sizes (3 x 3 inches and 3 x 7 inches) for florals and branches to display around your home. Style this delicate vase with a Jenni Kayne book that one reviewer said offers “great advice and inspiration for home design” and another suggested placing it on a nightstand, media console, or coffee table. 

Nesting Basket

Jenni Kayne

Buy It: Nesting Basket, from $166 with code WINTER15 (was from $195), Jenni Kayne Home

Shoppers shared that they use these handwoven nesting baskets that are offered in three spacious sizes to store household items including throws, pillows, and firewood. One person noted how this basket is “well crafted” while another appreciated its leather handles for being “soft and sturdy.” And for those who want another neutral-toned basket style, this woven storage basket will do the trick.   

Alpaca Basketweave Throw

Jenni Kayne

Buy It: Alpaca Basketweave Throw, $251 with code WINTER15 (was $295), Jenni Kayne Home

Speaking of throws, Jenni Kayne Home has a high quality selection like this Alpaca Basketweave Throw or this cotton and cashmere Sonoma Throw for the ultimate cozy style. The alpaca throw is one of the brand’s bestsellers, for which a shopper applauded its handwoven alpaca and wool, and said the “craftsmanship and quality are excellent.” Other shoppers shared that they enjoy this throw for being “super soft” and “not too heavy.” You’ll transform your space with purposeful warm layers by draping a throw over your couch, at the foot of the bed, or over an accent chair.        

Luna Pillow

Jenni Kayne

Buy It: Luna Pillow, $166 with code WINTER15 (was $195), Jenni Kayne Home 

Consider having different fabrics on finishing touches to your couch, chair, bench, or bed with a throw pillow (or two). This 22 x 22-inch Luna Pillow comes with a featherdown pillow insert and features a handwoven raw cotton cover. One reviewer called it their “most comfy addition ever” and another person said it “adds just the right amount of texture” to their sofa. Mix all three offered colors in this style, or pair it with another textured Jenni Kayne Home item like this alpaca basketweave pillow.   

Be sure to use Better Homes & Gardens exclusive discount code to get 15% off these decorative upgrades and more at Jenni Kayne Home. This promo ends January 31.  

Single Sheepskin

Jenni Kayne

Buy It: Single Sheepskin, $124 with code WINTER15 (was $145), Jenni Kayne Home 

Wood Tray

Jenni Kayne

Buy It: Wood Tray, from $107 with code WINTER15 (was from $125), Jenni Kayne Home 

Pacific Natural At Home

Jenni Kayne

Buy It: Pacific Natural At Home, $39 with code WINTER15 (was $45), Jenni Kayne Home 

Woven Storage Basket

Jenni Kayne

Buy It: Woven Storage Basket, $107 with code WINTER15 (was from $125), Jenni Kayne Home

Sonoma Throw

Jenni Kayne

Buy It: Sonoma Throw, $124 with code WINTER15 (was $145), Jenni Kayne Home 

Alpaca Basketweave Pillow

Jenni Kayne

Buy It: Alpaca Basketweave Pillow, $166 with code WINTER15 (was $195), Jenni Kayne Home 

