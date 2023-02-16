If you're craving some feel-good news, the new Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams collaboration is going to make you feel like you “fell out of the lucky tree and hit every branch on the way down, ended up in a pool of cash and Sour Patch Kids.”

The ice cream company, founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, is known for one-of-a-kind flavors made from Fair Trade ingredients and milk from family run dairy farms in Orrville and Defiance, Ohio. Jeni’s mission is built on authenticity, kindness, and community connection, so when they announced that they would be collaborating with the Emmy-award-winning television series, “Ted Lasso,” it felt like a good match.

The Apple TV+ show, which stars Jason Sudeikis as an American Division II football coach hired to coach a Premier League Soccer team in England, captured the hearts of viewers—both sports enthusiasts and not—with themes of optimism, empathy, and compassion. Its folksy charm is the reason Jeni’s and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products decided to announce a limited-edition flavor featuring shortbread cookie crumbles folded into a salted butter sweet ice cream that is perfect for enjoying while you watch the show. And after all, as Lasso himself said, “Ice cream is the best. It's kinda like seeing Billy Joel perform live. Never disappoints.”

The flavor is inspired by the title character’s morning routine of bringing a tiny pink box filled with buttery cookies (aka biscuits) to his boss, Rebecca (played by Hannah Waddingham). The scene had viewers drooling over the crumbly shortbread cookies and scrambling to find a recipe.

The new flavor will launch on March 2, 2023, at Jeni’s scoop shops, online for nationwide shipping at jenis.com/ted, and at select grocery stores across the country. Season three of Ted Lasso drops on Apple TV+ on March 15, 2023.

Carson Downing

To tide you over until the release, here is the official biscuit recipe from the folks behind “Ted Lasso” at Apple TV+. All you need is 1 cup of butter, 2 cups of flour, ¾ cup of powdered sugar, and a ¼ tsp. of salt. Once you’ve made your biscuits, whip up a batch of one of our favorite ice creams and see if you can create your own unique blend by stirring biscuit pieces into your ice cream.



Ted Lasso's "Biscuits with the Boss" Biscuits

Four basic ingredients are all it takes to make this copycat recipe.

Directions

Step 1

Cream 1 cup of room temperature butter until fluffy (3 to 4 minutes) and then blend in the powdered sugar and beat until pale and fluffy.

Step 2

Combine the salt and flour and slowly add to the butter/sugar mixture until just combined.

Step 3

Pat the dough into a buttered square pan (8-inch or 9-inch) and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. When you are ready to bake, preheat the oven to 300℉.

Step 4

Slice the biscuits into rectangles while cold, and then bake until golden and firm at the center. (About 50 minutes to an hour).

Step 5

Cool completely and then serve (and feel free to tuck them into a pink box).