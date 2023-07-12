These Generators Have Received Thousands of Positive Reviews—and They’re Up to 45% Off for Amazon Prime Day

Whether you are an avid camper, live in a storm-prone area, or are thinking about emergency preparedness, you know the importance of having an extra power source nearby. And if you’re looking for a highly reliable option you’re in luck—Jackery is offering discounts on its portable generators, solar panels, and accessories for up to 45% for Amazon Prime Day (July 11 and July 12).

These generators have received thousands of positive reviews and for good reason. Typically, generators are large, stationary, and require maintenance. However, these generators are lightweight and portable thanks to a built-in handle, so it’s easy to grab them off your closet shelf when you need to, whether it be for a camping trip or even just outdoor entertaining in your backyard. The sale also includes a carrying case that’ll help protect it and make transportation even easier.

Amazon

With each power bank, you’ll get multiple output options. The Power Station Explorer 300 features two AC outlets, one USB-A port, one USB-C port, one fast charge 3.0 port, and one DC car port, while the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 features an additional AC outlet and USB-C port.

Regardless of which option you choose, you’ll be able to charge your phone, laptop, and other electronic devices simultaneously with ease. There’s also a digital screen on the power bank that indicates the input and output wattage as well as the battery life, so it’s easy to tell when you need to recharge it.

Amazon

The generator can be used both indoors and outdoors, so there are multiple ways to recharge. If you plug the Power Station Explorer 300 into a wall outlet and USB-C cord, you’ll get an 80% charge within just two hours. You can also charge it in your car, or with solar power using one of the brand’s solar panels—the panels are sold separately or as a set with a power bank. The solar panels are foldable as well, so they’re easy to travel with or store at home.

If you’re concerned about the safety of the devices, note that they’re designed to offer a steady and stable power supply. Plus, if all the connected devices exceed the power bank’s limit, it’s designed to just turn off altogether.

Grab the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 or Portable Power Station Explorer 300 while they’re on sale for Amazon Prime Day—but hurry, the deals only last for a few more hours.

