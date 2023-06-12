The Italian Grandmother Aesthetic Is the Perfect Elegant-Meets-Rustic Look

Think of the Italian countryside, and you’ll likely picture images of rolling hills covered in olive groves, idyllic villages, and aperitivos on a terrace before dinner. You can easily imagine entering one of the beautiful stone villas with its expansive windows and being greeted by the owner of the home: a sophisticated Italian grandmother.

In Italy, the combination of earthy materials like terracotta tiles with elegant Venetian glass chandeliers creates an environment that feels upscale without being overly pretentious or fussy. Who wouldn’t want to live in a place where friends and family are welcomed warmly and surrounded by rustic elegance from the moment they step inside the house?

But the style, and lifestyle, isn’t exclusive to Italy. Anyone can channel their inner Italian grandmother and recreate the feel of an Italian villa in their own home. Read on for advice and expert tips on how you, too, can get a little taste of la dolce vita without hopping on a plane.

What Is Italian Grandmother Style?

“Italian style is defined by centuries of beautiful handmade pieces constructed by artisans with trades passed down for generations. Whether found in clothes, building materials, fabrics, lights, or ceramics, their fine construction and luxurious materials speak to the Italian way,” says Maggie Griffin, founder of Maggie Griffin Design.

This look has staying power. The Italian grandmother aesthetic leans into high-quality Italian craftsmanship honed over decades. It features furniture that looks like it’s been in a home for generations, often because it has been. And this heritage aesthetic is in line with many other trends we’re seeing, like coastal grandmother and grandpa chic, that celebrate traditional and timeless decor.

However, the Italian grandmother trend ups the ante on classic decor with a sophisticated European twist. The color palette is filled with sun-drenched hues and rich woods abut sleek marble, creating an upscale but laid-back environment that is both refined and approachable.

How to Try the Italian Grandmother Aesthetic in Your Home

Sunny Tuscan style can start with a light touch.

“Consider incorporating one element into your home. Perhaps a collection of ceramics, a tile in a bathroom or backsplash, or a few lamps tucked here and there,” Griffin says.

Griffin says that Mediterranean or old-world style homes absorb Italian details most seamlessly, but ultimately, you can incorporate details of this trend into your space regardless of your home’s architectural style.

“Easy ways are adding beautiful Italian style wallpaper in a bedroom, or layered textiles over a tabletop, or piling apples into an Italian style bowl,” Griffin says.

If you’re ready to take a bolder step into this trend, saturated paint colors will instantly evoke Mediterranean light. You can enhance the color scheme by layering other complementary colors through textiles like curtains and rugs to create a collected yet cohesive look.

Kitchens also lend themselves exceptionally well to the Italian grandmother look. A natural gathering place in the home, you can add a pinch of Italian flavor to your kitchens by using natural materials and adding handmade finds, like artisan-made plates, to give your room an authentic look.

And this is a perfect time to add antiques if you’re purchasing larger pieces. A secondhand dining table or a vintage bed is the ideal way to create a room that appears to have been slowly curated over the years.

Whether your goal is to recreate a modern Mediterranean masterpiece or distinctive home with just a dash of Italian Grandmother style, this look is the ideal elegant update for your home.