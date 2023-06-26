Earthworms are great for the garden. As they burrow through the soil, they eat up plant waste while leaving behind nutrient-rich waste that helps your veggies and greenery grow big and strong. But not all worms bring plant-friendly benefits. Meet the invasive Asian jumping worm: They may be small, but they're known for wreaking havoc on local ecosystems across the eastern U.S.

“Invasive Asian jumping worms got their name because of the way they thrash around,” Mac Callaham, a Forest Service researcher who specializes in soils, said in an article published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “They can flip themselves a foot off the ground.”

In a TikTok posted by @organicgardeningco (which now has over 50,000 likes), the creator shows the invasive worm crawling around in a garden. "You can recognize them by their light band right there on the top of them," she says. "Great for fishing!" one user pointed out in the comments.

The Asian jumping worm goes by many names—Alabama jumpers, Jersey wrigglers, crazy snake worms—but they all cause chaos in the same way. The critters eat pieces of fallen leaves that are part of the top layer of forest soil. Known as the litter layer, it's home to a vast number of tiny animals and a means for plants to spread and grow.

“Soil is the foundation of life—and Asian jumping worms change it,” Callaham said. “In fact, earthworms can have such huge impacts that they’re able to actually reengineer the ecosystems around them.”

Researchers like Callaham are working to control these pesky worms, but there are some obstacles. Not much is known about their ecology, leaving experts to rely on tools like sampling and identification techniques to find out more.

Right now, it's believed that the Asian jumping worm made its way to America in the early 1900s, tucked away in the soil of a potted plant. However, they've only begun appearing in forested ecosystems in the last decade.

Jumping worms can be spread in mulch, potting mixes, or potted plants. Raking or blowing leaves can move and concentrate earthworms or their egg sacks, called cocoons. Some municipalities collect fallen leaves from local residents and then return them as compost. This can also spread the invasive worms.

So what's the best course of action? If you find a worm, leave it be.

“If these worms didn’t spread into forests and natural areas, they wouldn’t be such a problem,” said Callaham. “But unfortunately, they simply won’t stay where you put them. The best way to prevent future invasions is to avoid moving earthworms around.”