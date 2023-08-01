Brick interior walls are found in all architectural styles of homes, from sleek contemporary to traditional colonial. A brick wall adds warmth to a space, and many homeowners and designers opt to keep the original brick color when planning a design scheme. But not everyone wants a red brick wall dominating their living room, especially if the brick doesn’t have the character or charm of an older brick facade or the intricate details of some vintage brick interiors.

The most cost-effective way to transform a brick interior wall is painting it—while white may be the obvious choice, don’t stop there if you want your wall to make a statement. With its natural texture, brick is a 3-dimensional, built-in design treatment that can add so much to a room, especially when you use color to make it pop.

If you want to keep it light, pass on the white and opt for ivory or taupe. While white works well in most spaces, ivory or taupe add warmth that white may not give you. Both are also well-suited to cozier, on-trend decor, like cottagecore, grandmillennial, and grandpa chic.

Before choosing a color, consider the fabrics, metals, and woods in the room, since paints have varying undertones that can lean warm or cool. Take the time to find the right fit for your space by testing swatches and looking at them during different times of the day.

Painting brick black is rising in popularity as using dark paints in interior design becomes more common. Black is a bold choice, but it can be particularly effective and impactful for a contemporary or modern home. It doesn’t have to feel dark as long as the rest of the room has light walls, and a black brick treatment is a great backdrop for light wood-tone furniture and fabrics. However, it can also be a dramatic addition to an already-dark ambiance, and the texture of the brick is a visual break from the moody-colored walls in a whimsigoth or celestial-decor space.

If you’re not quite ready to completely cover up your brick, you can use treatments that add dimension and color while letting the original brick peek through. Limewash, a breathable and porous coating, adds texture and patina to brick, while whitewash is a slightly more opaque option. If you want a playful or whimsical feel, paint random bricks on your wall in one or more colors pulled from artwork and upholstery, or try out a trendy checkerboard pattern.

Brick is a mainstay in architectural style, whether outside or inside. When used thoughtfully, it adds to a room’s warmth, coziness, and interest—and depending on the color, a touch of unique style.

