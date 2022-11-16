Shopping Hurry! The Instant Pot Duo Is Only $50 During Walmart’s Early Black Friday Sale Save $32 on the popular appliance while you still can. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on November 16, 2022 02:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Walmart Have you considered how you'll prepare all those dishes according to schedule as you finalize your Thanksgiving dinner menu? Here at BH&G, we love the Instant Pot for its fast and reliable results. Whether it's making homemade popcorn for a movie night or cooking frozen chicken breasts in minutes, the high-performance multicooker delivers. This time of year, it’s essential to have appliances that require little effort for maximum impact handy. As we approach the holiday season, we're more intentional with our spending. This year, you can skip the Black Friday countdown. Mega retailers like Walmart have already rolled out Black Friday-worthy deals on all the home goods, electronics, fashion finds, and essential holiday kitchenware at the top of your wish list. Without a doubt, one of the best deals we've come across is on the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart Pressure Cooker, which dropped from $82 to just $50. Here's your chance to save on a kitchen gadget to help you prep for family meals—plus, it makes an excellent gift for both culinary pros and beginners alike. Walmart Buy It: Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart Pressure Cooker, $50 (was $82), Walmart Taking a more laid-back approach to family gatherings this time of year is easy with the 7-in-1 pressure cooker. The culinary accessory has no shortage of functions, with the cooking capabilities of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, and yogurt maker—it can even sauté and warm food. Using the high-pressure setting helps reduce cooking time by as much as 70 percent, according to the brand, making the Instant Pot a must-have for easy holiday kitchen prep. Amazon Has Already Started Slashing Prices for Black Friday—Save Up to 80% on Keurig, Bissell, and More The Instant Pot pressure cooker's six-quart capacity can serve up to 6 people and has factored in safety measures like overheat protection and a safe-locking lid for extra security. Plus, the lid, inner pot, and accessories can all be thrown in the dishwasher after use. The all-in-one appliance's hands-off approach to cooking makes it possible to prepare your seasonal cuisine in a pinch without sacrificing quality time with loved ones. Don’t miss out on this deal. Get your hands on the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart Pressure Cooker today and save $32 during Walmart’s Early Black Friday deals event. More Black Friday Deals The 22 Best Robot Vacuum Deals To Shop Ahead of Black Friday Don’t Wait for Black Friday—You Can Shop These Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals Now This Drill Brush Set Has Over 43,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon, and It’s on Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit