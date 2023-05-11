This ‘Thoughtfully Designed’ 2-in-1 Gadget Is the Secret to Easy and ‘Amazing’ Cold Brew in 20 Minutes

The rising temperatures have officially ushered in the iced coffee season. Nothing sounds better than a refreshing glass of chilled java on those unbelievably hot mornings. However, making a traditional barista-quality cold brew is usually a 24-hour process. Amazon shoppers have found a new appliance that will do all the hard work for you with the press of a button—and in just 20 minutes.

The Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker utilizes a proprietary FlashExtract technology to brew up to 32 ounces of true cold brew coffee or iced tea in 20 minutes or less. It also allows you to use your favorite coarse ground coffee or loose-leaf tea and customize the strength of your brew using the machine's soft-touch controls. Initially, the coffee maker is priced at $120, but Amazon has knocked off 58% for a limited time, so you can snatch up the incredibly swift device for only $50.

Avid iced coffee drinkers can't stop raving about how quick and easy the "thoughtfully designed brewer" is to use. "The flavor of the coffee is unmatched," one five-star reviewer wrote about the "beloved" appliance. They were thrilled to be able to whip up "amazing cold brew," even when they were in a hurry. They noted that the coffee maker was "super easy to use and clean," thanks to the dishwasher-safe glass pitcher, lid, and brewing basket.

So, it comes as no surprise that the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker has already earned a top spot on Amazon's Best Seller list in "Cold Brew Coffee Makers." Another shopper loved the gadget so much that they purchased two. They were impressed that the "compact design" didn't hog precious counter space. "I have even put it in my suitcase and traveled to Vegas with it," they added.

If you regularly stop by the drive-thru for an ice-cold cup of coffee, it may be worth taking the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker for a spin. It will save you money in the long run. Grab it while it's still on sale for $50.