This ‘Thoughtfully Designed’ 2-in-1 Gadget Is the Secret to Easy and ‘Amazing’ Cold Brew in 20 Minutes

And it's 58% off!

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on May 11, 2023 03:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker,
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

The rising temperatures have officially ushered in the iced coffee season. Nothing sounds better than a refreshing glass of chilled java on those unbelievably hot mornings. However, making a traditional barista-quality cold brew is usually a 24-hour process. Amazon shoppers have found a new appliance that will do all the hard work for you with the press of a button—and in just 20 minutes.

The Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker utilizes a proprietary FlashExtract technology to brew up to 32 ounces of true cold brew coffee or iced tea in 20 minutes or less. It also allows you to use your favorite coarse ground coffee or loose-leaf tea and customize the strength of your brew using the machine's soft-touch controls. Initially, the coffee maker is priced at $120, but Amazon has knocked off 58% for a limited time, so you can snatch up the incredibly swift device for only $50.

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

Amazon

Buy It: Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker, $50 (was $120), Amazon

Avid iced coffee drinkers can't stop raving about how quick and easy the "thoughtfully designed brewer" is to use. "The flavor of the coffee is unmatched," one five-star reviewer wrote about the "beloved" appliance. They were thrilled to be able to whip up "amazing cold brew," even when they were in a hurry. They noted that the coffee maker was "super easy to use and clean," thanks to the dishwasher-safe glass pitcher, lid, and brewing basket.

So, it comes as no surprise that the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker has already earned a top spot on Amazon's Best Seller list in "Cold Brew Coffee Makers." Another shopper loved the gadget so much that they purchased two. They were impressed that the "compact design" didn't hog precious counter space. "I have even put it in my suitcase and traveled to Vegas with it," they added.

If you regularly stop by the drive-thru for an ice-cold cup of coffee, it may be worth taking the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker for a spin. It will save you money in the long run. Grab it while it's still on sale for $50.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage 3-Piece Bistro Set Tout
This Beautiful Wicker Bistro Set from BHG Is Nearly $100 Off at Walmart, Way Ahead of Memorial Day
Wooden cake stand
5 Ways to Use a Wooden Cake Stand for More Than Just Cake
Amazon Outdoor Lighting Roundup Tout
Amazon Has Thousands of Outdoor Lighting Options, but These Are the 10 Best
Related Articles
Starbucks Welcomes Summer 2023 with New Frappuccino and Cold Brew Coffee
Starbucks Just Dropped a New Summer Menu—and Confirmed Refresher Rumors
Commerce Photo Composite
The 7 Best Single-Serve Coffee Makers of 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
The 9 Best Drip Coffee Makers of 2023
open shelf coffee station
35+ Home Coffee Bar Ideas for the Ultimate Café Experience
The 12 Best Mixing Bowls for All Types of Cooking and Baking TOUT
The 11 Best Mixing Bowls for All Types of Cooking and Baking
Best Kitchen Carts
The 12 Best Kitchen Carts of 2023 for Every Style and Budget
The Best Tea Kettles for the Perfect Cup of Tea
The 11 Best Tea Kettles of 2023 for the Perfect Cup of Tea
bird feeder father's day gift
The 71 Best Father’s Day Gifts of 2023
The 13 Best Coffee Mugs of 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
These 10 Coffee Makers and Espresso Machines Are the Best Way to Start Your Morning
Commerce Photo Composite
The 37 Best Stocking Stuffers for $50 or Less
One of the best smart plugs shown for times on a pattered blue background.
The 9 Best Smart Plugs of 2023 to Upgrade Your Home
Commerce Photo Composite
The 20 Best Candles of 2023 To Light Up Your Home
Best Alarm Clocks
The 10 Best Alarm Clocks of 2023, According to Testing
Best Milk Frothers
The 7 Best Milk Frothers of 2023, According to Our Testers
Commerce Photo Composite
The Best Blenders Under $100 That Don't Sacrifice Power for Price