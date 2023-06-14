The pressure is on for Instant Brands. The maker of the what's become a classic cookware tool, the Instant Pot, announced it was filing for bankruptcy after a series of financial challenges and slowing sales. The Illinois-based company announced on Monday that it initiated a voluntary Chapter 11 process to “strengthen the Company” through a crisis brought on by the economic downturn and global supply chain issues.

"After successfully navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and the global supply chain crisis, we continue to face additional global macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges that have affected our business,” Ben Gadbois, president and CEO of Instant Brands said in a press release. “In particular, tightening of credit terms and higher interest rates impacted our liquidity levels and made our capital structure unsustainable.”

The news of the bankruptcy came as a shock to many, as at least one of the brand's products can be found in 90% of American homes. That number may seem high until you consider that in 2019, a private-equity firm known as Cornell Capital bought Instant Brands and merged it with Corelle Brands, a conglomerate of iconic brands like CorningWare, Chicago Cutlery, and—most notably—Pyrex. Pyrex, of course, has a long history in kitchens worldwide: Their heat-resistant glass bakeware has been around for over 100 years and is known for being passed from generation to generation.

Instant Pot, on the other hand, was launched only just over a decade ago in 2010. The multicooker's popularity quickly soared via word-of-mouth and online shopping—especially through events like Amazon Prime Day. In 2017, Instant Brands sold 215,000 7-in-1 Multicookers through Amazon Prime Day deals, and in 2018 they beat their own record and sold 300,000 in just 3 days. Soon after, everyone from cookbook author and chef Carla Hall to U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez couldn't help but fall in love with its efficiency.

However, Instant Pots are good at what they do—which has turned out to be their downfall. Because they're long lasting and maintain their quality, there’s little need to replace them year after year. Since their popularity boom, Instant Brands has been on a quest for a new, exciting product that will send even satisfied customers back to the store aisles.

Until then, Instant Pot superfans need not worry about the fate of their favorite multicookers. The Chapter 11 filing should allow Instant Brands the “time and flexibility” to stay in business while it sheds debts and eliminates unnecessary costs. The company will also receive $132.5 million in new financing from existing lenders, which allows them to meet their financial obligations to vendors, suppliers, distributors, and their over 2,000 employees without pause.

In a letter to its retail partners, Instant Brands reiterated that they plan to provide their products for customers without interruption. They also noted that they would continue to post on the official Instant Brands Connect app in hopes that they can "continue to inspire and help consumers make meals with ease." You can find additional information at instantbrandsrestructuring.com.