Inside HGTV’s ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’: Get a Look at the ‘Unreal’ Space

HGTV designer and self-proclaimed Barbie expert Tiffany Brooks talks through what it was like to judge the new show—and see the Dreamhouse in real life.

By
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones

Bryce Jones is an associate editor for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on July 15, 2023
The final episode of HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.
Photo:

HGTV

We’re all truly living in Barbie’s world right now. From themed candles and lemonade to furniture collections, nobody can get enough of the cultural icon ahead of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, in theaters July 21. Perhaps the most exciting element to come out of all the hype: the influence on interior design. If Barbiecore has been speaking to you ever since it took off on TikTok, HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge is a must-watch—and we got a sneak peek on highlights from the series from judge Tiffany Brooks.

In the show, which premieres July 16, supermodel-designer-author Ashley Graham hosts as fifteen HGTV home design and renovation experts (and one Food Network chef) transform a Southern California residence into their take on Barbie’s ultimate home. Brooks tells Better Homes & Gardens that each team tackled a different room and decade, from the birth of Barbie to the present: For example, a 1960s atomic-age kitchen and ’70s disco-inspired den for Ken.

“The energy was so amazing on set, and to see how each space transcends through each Barbie decade was very, very cool,” Brooks says. “The whole show is unreal. I can’t wait to see what everybody's feedback is out there in TVland as they’re watching at home.”

Two contestants of HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge in a nineteen-sixties-inspired kitchen.

HGTV

When assessing a space, Brooks and her co-judge, acclaimed designer and Barbie collaborator Jonathan Adler, looked for how well it channeled Barbie in that given decade, the design itself, and the creativity of a “toy” feature that had to be interactive in some way, like an elevator or voice-activated element.

“The teams have to be really clever to pull off some of the magic that they pulled off,” Brooks says. “We also judged based on the overall style, that they were able to pull off how tastefully it was done. And that whole house, let me tell you—the teams pulled off that so well. That house is very, very livable.”

HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

HGTV

“Livable” may not be the first word to come to mind when you think of Dreamhouse-like design, but decorating with Barbie in mind doesn’t have to mean turning your home into a monochrome pink movie set. 

Brooks argues that before Barbiecore became a trend, its signature style elements were already cemented in interiors: Bright colors, bold textures, and shiny fabrics have always been the focus—but now, there’s a personality to connect to the aesthetic.

“If you think about it, we have been doing that for a while,” she says. “Now Barbie is [associated with] glamor and with the use of Hollywood Regency glamor, and even going into a midcentury-modern era and adding glamor to that—we’ve been doing that.”

Her main piece of advice for getting the look at home: Play with color. Every room can handle a pop of pink, she says, and you can also inject blacks and whites if you don’t want the space to feel too overwhelming.

Three judges on HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge opening a hot pink mailbox.

HGTV

Because she grew up playing with Barbies in the ’70s and ’80s, the Barbie-inspired design of those decades is Brooks’s favorite. She references the A-frame Dreamhouse of that era, which featured bold reds and yellows and traditional architecture. Complete with floral motifs and trellis patterns, the style serves as a reminder that Barbiecore is more than hot pink—so you can expect to see various interpretations (and endless inspiration) in the HGTV series.

“Each space [had] a ton of surprises, but some of my favorite moments of the house were definitely the closet,” she says. “I absolutely love the bedroom. Even Ken has a special place in the house, so all the viewers need to look out for that… There are a bunch. I mean, you’re walking through a life size toy, so there’s no space that wasn’t impressive.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ashley Graham stands on a hot pink staircase in the real-life Barbie Dreamhouse.
What We’re Loving About the Start of HGTV’s New ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’
Cast of Hack My Home from Netflix
Watch Netflix’s New ‘Hack My Home’ for Endless Organization Hack Inspiration
Pink dining room with fuchsia walls and striking light fixtures
HGTV’s Newest Competition Show Will Bring Barbie’s Dreamhouse to Life
blue bedroom walls
10 Paint Colors Inspired by Each of Taylor Swift’s Eras
living room with white rug and black walls
The Ken Den Is the Upscale, Personalized Evolution of the Man Cave
New Barbie Dreamhouse candle by Homesick on orange background
This Is What Barbie’s Dreamhouse Smells Like
Barbie x Swoon lemonade in pink-style kitchen
This Barbie-Inspired Pink Lemonade Is the Perfect Canned Summer Drink
sky blue and lavender living room
8 Gorgeous Barbiecore Colors that Aren’t Pink
elegant entryway with crystal chandelier and sculptures
Georgian-Era Style Is on the Rise—Here’s How to Try It
brown deck with wood furniture
The Top Deck Colors for Summer 2023, According to Experts
eclectic boho dining room with green accents and rattan chair
4 Home Trends from ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ that Perfectly Capture the ’70s
Magnolia Garden space at the Silos
Get an Inside Look at Joanna Gaines's Garden at the Silos for Ideas You Can Steal
Diana Mathews, Phillip Perrow home
This Incredible Home Renovation Features Family Heirlooms and Vintage Treasures
brightly decorated bedroom with abstract painted wall
Culinarycore Is the Decorating Trend Tailor-Made for Foodies
Julie Newmar Garden
Actress Julie Newmar's Gorgeous Garden Boasts More Than 80 Rose Varieties
geometric patterned mid-century modern sitting room
The Vintage Items Worth Selling This Year, According to a Pro Appraiser