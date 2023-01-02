Shoppers Say This Is the ‘Best Vacuum Cleaner’ They’ve Ever Bought—and It’s $640 Off at Amazon

The 10-in-one vacuum cleans everything from floors to cars to keyboards.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living.
Published on January 2, 2023

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner,
Photo:

Better Homes and Garden / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

With the start of the new year comes the stowing of holiday decor. While sprucing up your home and getting everything back in order, it’s no surprise that your floor needs some attention. Blistery winter weather, holiday party aftermaths, and shedding Christmas trees, can lead to a floor that needs a good deep cleaning. Vacuums can be pricey, but Amazon currently has a great deal on a high-quality convertible vacuum cleaner at a fraction of the cost. 

The Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for 80% off. Originally $800, you can grab the powerful cleaner for a limited time for just $160. The 10-in-one convertible vacuum cleans your whole space with many modifications, including upright stick and handheld options that come with a variety of brushes and suction heads. Working on other surfaces beyond floors—the vacuum cleans your car, couch, and even delicate electronics like dust between your keyboard. 

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner,

Amazon

Buy It: Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $160 (was $800), Amazon

With up to 45 minutes of run time, the detachable battery pack allows for enough time for a deep clean. Along with picking up dust and debris, the vacuum’s five-stage filtration system—made up of a high-density sponge, HEPA filter, mesh filter, stainless steel strainer, and strong cyclone separation—filters out fresh air. 

If storage space is an issue, the Inse vacuum cleaner takes up minimal space and can easily be stored away between uses. If you’d rather keep the vacuum off the floor, the Inse cleaner comes with wall-mount storage. It’s not only designed for simple storage, but the vacuum’s lightweight design weighs only 3.3 pounds, making it possible for anyone to use around the house. One five-star reviewer appreciated the vacuum’s size which made it easy for the cleaner to grab dust under their chair and sofa. “For being as lightweight as it is, it doesn't feel cheap and like it is about to break.” They even went on to say it’s the “best vacuum cleaner” they’ve ever bought. 

The sleek convertible vacuum is available in light blue and lilac. Start 2023 with a clean home and buy the Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for 80% off on Amazon.

