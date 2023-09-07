Ina Garten's Salted Caramel Nuts Recipe Makes for the Yummiest Fall Snack

Recently posted to her Instagram, you have to try this sweet, salty, and simple treat.

By
Christianna Silva
Christianna Silva
Christianna Silva is a writer and editor with work in NPR, MTV News, PHOENIX Magazine, Teen Vogue, VICE News, and more. They have been working in journalism for nearly a decade, and they hold a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Arizona in Journalism.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on September 7, 2023
Ina Garten in kitchen holding spoonful of sugar
Photo:

NBC / Contributor / Getty Images

Ina Garten blessed the world with her recipe for salted caramel nuts back in 2014, and we were obsessed then. But it's been a few years, and now she's back via Instagram to remind everyone that they need the sweet and salty treat in their lives for the fall season.

“Now that we’re all back to school—or back to work—we need a treat after a long day,” Garten wrote in her caption. “Who wouldn’t love salted caramel nuts? And they’re surprisingly easy to make!”

The Instagram post features a video of Garten showing a step-by-step tutorial on how to make the recipe. She uses four different kinds of nuts: whole salted cashews, whole large pecan halves, whole unsalted almonds, and whole walnut halves, roasting them on a sheet tray in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Garten then creates her caramel concoction on the stove by combining sugar and water and bringing it up to a simmer (making sure to stir constantly). Once it takes on that classic caramel color, she adds a splash of vanilla and the nuts, stirring until they're coated and satisfyingly sticky. Finally, she spreads them out on a platter to cool and harden before breaking them into bite-sized pieces and showing them off on a white rectangular plate.

The recipe itself requires little effort, but it may be a bit of a hassle to clean the caramel off your pan. One comment on Garten's post recommends filling it with enough soapy water to completely cover the residue and place it back on the hot stove.

“Once boiling, the caramel dissolved,” the user wrote. We’ve actually tried this tactic for other hard-to-remove, stuck-on food, and it really does work. After all the caramel is dissolved, scrape the pan with a spatula or wooden spoon—everything should slide right off. Once it cools, wash the pan as usual.

It's no surprise that the comment section was also filled with home chefs excited to give the salted caramel nuts a try. One suggested putting them in little tins and giving them away as gifts for the holidays. Make them with loved ones to celebrate fall and back to school season, for yourself after a long day, or serve them at a tailgate—you can't really go wrong.

Of course, Garten posted the full recipe on Barefoot Contessa, but if you own her cookbook, you can just flip to page 229.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ina Garten and a pastry dessert with red stripy photo treatment
Ina Garten Says This Unfussy Dessert Is the Best Way to Celebrate Any Season
Stack of s'mores with melted chocolate
Get into S’mores Summer with These Viral Brownie and Cookie Recipes
Mini Roasted Apple Pear Tarts
The Best Pear Dessert Recipes to Savor Sweet Fall Flavors
Bulgur-Stuffed Roasted Acorn Squash
Thanksgiving Squash Recipes So Tasty, They Might Just Upstage the Turkey
Katie Couric smiling at news talk show
Katie Couric's 3-Ingredient Sandwich Could Become Your New Go-to Lunch
Pizza with arugula salad topper and Jennifer Garner on green background
Jennifer Garner Puts Salad on Her Pizza—and Our Test Kitchen Has Thoughts
traditional Iranian meal of Fesenjan, a rich walnut and meat stew, crispy rice, yogurt and feta
Cookbook Author Homa Dashtaki Shares Her Iranian Heritage One Yogurt at a Time
chef author Ina Garten holding banana rum trifle
6 Ina Garten Dessert Recipes That Put a Modern Spin on Classics
portrait of Drew Barrymore with interior design swatches
How Drew Barrymore Is Designing a New World Based on Being Herself
Air-Fried Apple Fritters with Salted Caramel Sauce
21 Healthy Fall Dessert Recipes to Wrap up Your Meal in Cozy Style
Potato Cinnamon Rolls
42 Delicious Mother’s Day Brunch Ideas for Her Special Day
Bowl of olives with blue photo treatment
People Are Making Stuffed Olive Ice Cubes for Better Martinis
Applelicious Sheet Cake
39 Amazing Apple Desserts to Add to Your Fall Baking List
BHG Stylemakers 2023
Meet the 2023 Stylemakers
Alfredo-Bacon Tot Casserole
14 Food-for-a-Crowd Recipes to Make for Your Next Get-Together
Turkish dessert baklava
New Twists on Baklava Will Change the Way You See This Classic Dessert