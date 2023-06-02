Housekeeping This Cordless Handheld Vacuum Is Still on Sale at Amazon After Memorial Day—with a Double Discount Don’t forget to add the on-page coupon. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor is a Commerce News and Deals Writer for Dotdash Meredith’s home brands, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She covers everything from fashion to cleaning products, specifically focusing on sales, product reviews, and product launches. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on June 2, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington Need a new handheld vacuum to buy yourself some time in between deep cleans? This Iminso option is still on sale days after Memorial Day. You can grab it for 21% off at Amazon with the clickable on-page coupon right now. The 450-milliliter capacity vacuum only weighs 2.4 pounds, making it the ideal portable size to keep in your car or to reach high corners in the house. Two handy LED lights on top illuminate every speck of dirt or dust to ensure you leave nothing behind. The lights are especially helpful when cleaning behind car seats or under furniture. Amazon Buy It: Iminso Handheld Vacuum, $47 with coupon (was $60), Amazon The device comes with a wall mount that conveniently charges and stores at the same time. When fully charged, it runs for up to 30 minutes, which is plenty of time for quick cleanups. There are two additional attachments to clean a variety of surfaces, from upholstery to stairs, too. This 'Pint-Sized Powerhouse' Vacuum That Sucks Up Everything Is Currently 70% Off at Amazon The cordless vacuum is extra powerful and has two suction settings, 9kPa and 5kPa (kilopascals, a measurement of suction pressure). The HEPA filter also removes and traps dust, pollen, and other particles to prevent them from circulating back into the air. And the vacuum is easy to empty without getting your hands dirty. Just release the lock on the bottom of the canister over a garbage can. “Our regular vacuum gets the main areas, but this gets the corners [and] under the TV stand without having to deconstruct the big vacuum,” one shopper commented. “It also is a game changer for dust or hair on the floor boards… I couldn’t believe how well it sucked up my golden retriever's hair.” The Iminso cordless handheld vacuum will be the perfect addition to your cleaning collection. Shop it for $47 with the on-page coupon now at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Dog Urine Killing Your Lawn? This Seed Spot Repair Treatment Restores Grass Ruined by Pet Messes The 10 Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals Can Be Found at Amazon’s Hidden Outlet—Up to 50% Off 15 Dramatic Modern Victorian Decor Ideas