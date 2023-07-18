IKEA Is Launching Another Nostalgia-Packed Collection of Reimagined Designs

This latest drop, inspired by the late ’70s and ’80s, gives classic IKEA designs a fresh look.

By
Abby Wilson
Abby Wilson
Abby Wilson is an Editorial Intern for the Better Homes & Gardens digital team. She graduated with a degree in journalism and English literature from New York University, and is based in New York City. She served as Managing Editor for NYU’s independent student newspaper, the Washington Square News, and previously worked as a Production Intern at NY1 and a Metro Intern at the New York Daily News. More of her work can be found in Gotham Gazette and Paste Magazine, and at MLB.com.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on July 18, 2023
IKEA's seventies and eighties inspired collection, releasing in the fall of twenty twenty three.
Photo:

IKEA

IKEA is bringing back the bold, vibrant designs of the late ’70s and early ’80s with the second release of its 80-year anniversary collection, Nytillverkad. To celebrate its multi-decade history, the brand known for build-it-yourself, affordable furniture is looking back to design hits of its past and adding a modern twist, with new colors, materials, and inspiration. Bright orange, graphic patterns, and clean designs dominate this next assortment of furniture and decor.

“At IKEA, we're proud of our heritage and want to celebrate it by bringing back some of our most iconic designs while integrating the latest technology and materials,” Johan Ejdemo, the global design manager of IKEA Sweden, said in a press release. “The Nytillverkad collection blends classic designs with modern standards, and it is all about simplicity, functionality, bold expression, and playfulness—just like IKEA!”

A bright orange and pink doorway, part of IKEA's new fall 2023 collection.
A bright orange archway with a white hanging light, part of IKEA's fall 2023 furniture collection launch.
PHOTO:

IKEA
PHOTO:

IKEA

The newest collection will be available in IKEA stores across the world starting in October 2023, and IKEA will continue to release installments of the Nytillverkad collection for several years yet, so stay tuned for more fun, blast-from-the-past designs. 

This latest drop features two colors of the SKÅLBODA armchair, inspired by designer Niels Gammelgaard’s 1983 JÄRPEN chair, which he made for IKEA. The original design first became popular with teenagers, a new audience for the brand at the time. It was brought back once before, but now it’s in stores for good. Its clean, simplistic design is made entirely of metal wire, and the color offerings—black and bright orange—are sure to pop against any space.

A black chair with a brightly colored pillow and a black lamp, part of IKEA's fall 2023 furniture collection.

IKEA

“If the design is good and the next generation still find it trendy, then we have succeeded,” Gammelgaard said in a statement announcing the new iteration of his JÄRPEN chair. “I think we have succeeded with this chair. And I’m very proud, forty years later.”

White and orange versions of the JÄRLÅSA side table, also inspired by Gammelgaard’s older work (which was known at the time as HOFF), are part of this release as well. The simple, two-shelved tables set on casters are easy to move and can be folded up and stored when not in use. They’re perfect for kitchen necessities, books, or extra living room or bedroom storage.

Beyond these larger focal points of the new launch, a bright orange candle holder set called TUVKORNELL, a HOLMSJÖ stool, a HAVSJÄDER pendant light, and a red STOENSE rug serve as streamlined, colorful additions to this second Nytillverkad collection.

The candle holders come from siblings Knut and Marianne Hagberg’s design, CYLINDER, released in 1982. They were originally made of scrap metal, and have been brought back to the store many times over the last 40 years. The simplistic black stool that joins the collection is from a little further back—1963, to be exact. Its comfortable, sleek, and timeless design is peak IKEA, so it’s no surprise that the company would bring this one back. The HAVSJÄDER light, inspired by late designer Bent Gantzel-Boysen’s 1979 CIRKEL design, can stack flat or expand to reveal a circular orb that hangs from the ceiling, emitting dim light. Finally, the STOENSE rug is a circular low pile rug in a stunning red, the perfect accent for any colorful room.

An orange table with orange candles, a glass of milk, and an orange-tiled background.
An orange cart with shelves holds flowers, stacked plates, and milk cartons. A spilled carton of milk is in front.
PHOTO:

IKEA
PHOTO:

IKEA

The collection also includes two fabric patterns: SVEDJENÄVA and NICKFIBBLA. Sven Fristedt designed the original version of SVEDJENÄVA, which appears in the Nytillverkad collection as a pink, red, orange, and black inventive pattern. The collection’s orange and white simple stripes, which can be made into cushion covers or purchased as pre-cut fabric, were originally designed by Inez Svensson in the ’70s, and add a fresh pop of color to any space. 

“I wanted the products to stand on their own, like sculptures that stand out in any room,” Karin Gustavsson, the range identity leader of IKEA Sweden, said in a statement.

The first drop, which first became available in stores July 2023, featured pastels and more fabric selections. October’s new drop brings vintage silhouettes with off-the-wall color—just the latest, freshest take on the IKEA products we know and love.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
IKEA Nytillverkad full collection
IKEA’s New Line Is a Nostalgic Celebration of the Store’s Most Iconic Designs
Barbie x Joybird pink couch, purple ottoman in tropical style living room with pink walls
This New Furniture Line Achieves the Most Elegant Barbiecore Look Yet
Products from the new IKEA OMSESIDIG collection arranged in a kitchen
IKEA’s Next Limited-Edition Collection Is a Meaningful Celebration of Color
The IKEA MAVINN collection is timeless and cool.
IKEA’s MÄVINN Collection Brings Classic, Stylish Denim to Home Decor
living room with modern fireplace surround flanked by bookshelves, original leaded-glass windows, white sofa, rug, and round coffee table
8 Living Room Trends to Try in 2023
IKEA and Marimekko BASTUA collection products
IKEA’s Next Great Collection Is All About Self-Care
Dani Dazey on Deco Peacock Sectional for Joybird Collaboration
The New Joybird x Dani Dazey Collab Is the Perfect Maximalist ’70s Mash-Up
cozy green bedroom with dog on floor
6 Top Bedroom Decor Ideas of 2022 with Staying Power
wood table with denim bench
Designers Say Denim Is the Trendy Neutral You Need to Try
Light blue kitchen with tan counter stools
Resources from Recent Issues of Better Homes & Gardens Magazine
Foyer with table and lamp.
25 Entryway Lighting Ideas for a Warm Welcome
chintz headboard in striped bedroom with quilt
What Is Chintz? The Historic Textile’s Cozy Comeback
Molly Baz in a kitchen with products from the Molly Baz for Crate & Barrel collection
Molly Baz Launches a Playful Line of Kitchen Essentials with Crate & Barrel
living room with black built in shelves wall
41 Living Room Ideas to Make Your Gathering Space Your Favorite Place
Bedroom with orange couch and colorful bedspread
25 Bright, Bold Colors That Go with Orange
IKEA VARMBLIXT collection with Sabine Marcelis donut light and arc lights
IKEA’s Newest Collection Celebrates Light in Ways You’ve Never Seen Before