IKEA is bringing back the bold, vibrant designs of the late ’70s and early ’80s with the second release of its 80-year anniversary collection, Nytillverkad. To celebrate its multi-decade history, the brand known for build-it-yourself, affordable furniture is looking back to design hits of its past and adding a modern twist, with new colors, materials, and inspiration. Bright orange, graphic patterns, and clean designs dominate this next assortment of furniture and decor.

“At IKEA, we're proud of our heritage and want to celebrate it by bringing back some of our most iconic designs while integrating the latest technology and materials,” Johan Ejdemo, the global design manager of IKEA Sweden, said in a press release. “The Nytillverkad collection blends classic designs with modern standards, and it is all about simplicity, functionality, bold expression, and playfulness—just like IKEA!”

PHOTO: IKEA PHOTO: IKEA

The newest collection will be available in IKEA stores across the world starting in October 2023, and IKEA will continue to release installments of the Nytillverkad collection for several years yet, so stay tuned for more fun, blast-from-the-past designs.

This latest drop features two colors of the SKÅLBODA armchair, inspired by designer Niels Gammelgaard’s 1983 JÄRPEN chair, which he made for IKEA. The original design first became popular with teenagers, a new audience for the brand at the time. It was brought back once before, but now it’s in stores for good. Its clean, simplistic design is made entirely of metal wire, and the color offerings—black and bright orange—are sure to pop against any space.

IKEA

“If the design is good and the next generation still find it trendy, then we have succeeded,” Gammelgaard said in a statement announcing the new iteration of his JÄRPEN chair. “I think we have succeeded with this chair. And I’m very proud, forty years later.”

White and orange versions of the JÄRLÅSA side table, also inspired by Gammelgaard’s older work (which was known at the time as HOFF), are part of this release as well. The simple, two-shelved tables set on casters are easy to move and can be folded up and stored when not in use. They’re perfect for kitchen necessities, books, or extra living room or bedroom storage.

Beyond these larger focal points of the new launch, a bright orange candle holder set called TUVKORNELL, a HOLMSJÖ stool, a HAVSJÄDER pendant light, and a red STOENSE rug serve as streamlined, colorful additions to this second Nytillverkad collection.

The candle holders come from siblings Knut and Marianne Hagberg’s design, CYLINDER, released in 1982. They were originally made of scrap metal, and have been brought back to the store many times over the last 40 years. The simplistic black stool that joins the collection is from a little further back—1963, to be exact. Its comfortable, sleek, and timeless design is peak IKEA, so it’s no surprise that the company would bring this one back. The HAVSJÄDER light, inspired by late designer Bent Gantzel-Boysen’s 1979 CIRKEL design, can stack flat or expand to reveal a circular orb that hangs from the ceiling, emitting dim light. Finally, the STOENSE rug is a circular low pile rug in a stunning red, the perfect accent for any colorful room.

PHOTO: IKEA PHOTO: IKEA

The collection also includes two fabric patterns: SVEDJENÄVA and NICKFIBBLA. Sven Fristedt designed the original version of SVEDJENÄVA, which appears in the Nytillverkad collection as a pink, red, orange, and black inventive pattern. The collection’s orange and white simple stripes, which can be made into cushion covers or purchased as pre-cut fabric, were originally designed by Inez Svensson in the ’70s, and add a fresh pop of color to any space.

“I wanted the products to stand on their own, like sculptures that stand out in any room,” Karin Gustavsson, the range identity leader of IKEA Sweden, said in a statement.

The first drop, which first became available in stores July 2023, featured pastels and more fabric selections. October’s new drop brings vintage silhouettes with off-the-wall color—just the latest, freshest take on the IKEA products we know and love.