IKEA’s MÄVINN Collection Brings Classic, Stylish Denim to Home Decor

If you're channeling a cool, casual, and timeless look in your home this summer, you need to take a look at IKEA’s newest launch. The beloved retailer just dropped their MÄVINN collection, and it features 20 handmade items from businesses across Asia that provide long-term jobs for vulnerable groups and people in rural areas. Each piece is unique in shape and form but designed to coordinate with other pieces through texture and splashes of color—and its standout material is definitely a closet staple of yours.

The term “MÄVINN” means “having the wind at your back,” and it's meant to evoke feelings of forward momentum and good fortune—which explains why a core element of the collection is denim. Celebrated for its comfort, versatility, and durability, denim is a fabric that never falls out of fashion. For the MÄVINN line, IKEA is tapping into the many merits of denim by collaborating with Saitex, a Vietnam-based company that provides an inclusive workplace for people with varying abilities and backgrounds.

The MÄVINN collection features three categories: products made from leftover denim, products made from natural fibers, and handwoven or hand-embroidered textiles. The denim line—which is made from recycled fabric waste and sustainable materials—includes pillow covers, a table runner, a large tote, and more. You can also find a denim wall organizer with handy pockets to keep your letters, pens, phones, toys, and craft supplies all in one convenient place.

"We want the MÄVINN collection to take people back to the local markets we've visited so they may experience the varied textures and designs we've fallen in love with," said Paulin Machado, in-house designer at IKEA, in a statement. "We think we can produce a more genuine and more sustainable home design experience by fusing traditional and modern elements."

IKEA

A handful of catchall baskets are also included in the MÄVINN collection. Handcrafted by makers in Bangladesh, the braided jute baskets are ideal for storing media accessories (like that remote that's always getting lost) or other small items. There are also banana fiber baskets, bags, and lampshades from India that bring an inviting, warm feel to any space.

IKEA

The collection also includes a colorful rug and pillow cover made by crafters Spun and Rangsutra in India. Both companies work to improve the lives of women through skill development and financial empowerment.

"Our initial idea was to emphasize craftsmanship and bring the person who made the product to the forefront. This led us to think about the experience of visiting a local craft market: the interesting objects you might find there and the people selling their crafts," Machado said. “Every item has a distinctive look and rustic feel of a handpicked item, blending colorful splashes with natural materials through embroidery and woven designs where their handmade nature gives its uniqueness."

The MÄVINN collection will be available in IKEA stores globally and on ikea.com beginning June 2023, but you can preview and preorder some of the items now.