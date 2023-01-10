Have you ever been so comfy and happy at home, curled up on the couch or in your beloved reading corner, that you made up a reason to avoid previously made plans to meet friends at a restaurant or go to the movies so you could stay home, instead? You’re absolutely not the only one, according to new data from IKEA’s annual Life at Home Report: Apparently, 1 in 4 people have made up excuses to avoid going out so they can stay at home, and that number is as high as 1 in 3 (33%!) among younger people.

In great news for homebodies everywhere, IKEA’s 2022 Life at Home report is full of information that reaffirms the importance of having a comfortable, comforting home—and even reminds us that we’re not alone in our love for our houseplants or tendency to occasionally cancel plans. According to the report, 13% of people have talked to their plants in the last 12 months, and, happily, 4 in 10 say they feel more positive about their home than they did at the same time last year.

Katie McCrory We know from years of doing the Life at Home Report that the better we feel about home, the better we feel about ourselves. — Katie McCrory

The report’s findings also emphasize the importance of having a home that suits you, your taste, and your lifestyle: If your home reflects your personality, you’re more likely (1.5 times) to see your space as a source of mental wellbeing. At the same time, only 6 in 10 people say their home is a reflection of who they are, leaving 4 out of 10 with a space that doesn’t match their personality.

“There are tried-and-tested ways that we can showcase our cherished items and optimise our space so that the home we live in reflects us,” said Katie McCrory, leader of the Life at Home Report program at IKEA, in a statement accompanying the report’s release. “We know from years of doing the Life at Home Report that the better we feel about home, the better we feel about ourselves.”

The importance of feeling good at home is key as we spend so much time in our own spaces. How we use those spaces has changed enormously over the last few years: Closets have become offices, dining rooms have become conference rooms, and kitchens have become classrooms. For some people, even more (and increasingly unexpected) spaces have become multifunctional. IKEA’s report found that 8% of people have worked in their bathroom, and 22% have eaten a meal in bed in the last 12 months.

A Look at What Lies Ahead for Our Homes and How We Use Them

As much as the ways in which we use our homes have changed already, don’t expect them to stop any time soon. IKEA’s report predicts that multifunctional spaces will become even more important than they are now as financial concerns keep people at home to save money.

“After years of enforced lockdowns for our health, people will likely feel the need to stay at home once again to save on costs, meaning our spaces need to work harder than ever,” McCrory said. “Yet worryingly, only half of us (56%) say we experience enjoyment where we live and 4 in 5 people say they regularly feel frustrated by everyday gripes such as mess, household chores and too much clutter.”

The Life at Home Report found that 61% of people are worried about their household finances, and 43% expect their hobbies and interests outside the home to be impacted by increased prices, which may encourage them to stay at home more to avoid spending money unnecessarily. People are even wary of spending to improve their homes: 35% expect to cancel or postpone home improvement plans in order to save money.

While financial worries shouldn’t be ignored, there are ways you can improve your space without overspending. Some high-impact home improvement ideas cost less than $150, and even something as simple as a new coat of paint can do a lot to brighten a space—and increase your appreciation of it. As our go-to affordable home goods store, too, IKEA has launched a number of initiatives in recent years to both reduce costs and environmental impact, including the new IKEA Family discount and a buy-back program.

About IKEA’s Life at Home Report

IKEA’s annual Life at Home Report surveyed more than 37,000 people aged 18 or older in 37 countries on topics related to how they live and feel at home. As part of the survey—which was completed in July and August 2022—participants from Thailand, Ireland, Norway, Latvia, and more shared their thoughts and feelings about their finances, their homes, and more.

“The Life at Home Report results are a crucial moment every year at IKEA,” said Marcus Engman, chief creative officer at IKEA Retail, in a statement. “They help us to realise our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. The insights influence everything from our product range, to initiatives like IKEA Festival, to the social impact campaigns that we run.”