If you’ve ever wanted to live in an IKEA store (who hasn’t?), now’s your chance to truly bring the energy of an IKEA model space into your home: IKEA is launching an interior design service to provide professional, one-on-one interior design support to anyone looking to craft a more beautiful, functional home.

The brand-new IKEA Interior Design Service allows customers to schedule an online appointment to connect with an expert IKEA interior Designer and develop a custom design for their space. The service is open to individuals and business owners alike, so whether you’re looking to redo your living room or get the perfect look for your next venture, IKEA is here to help.

That help is affordable, too. Consumer (private household, in other words) interior design services are $99, and business interior design services start at $299 per room. The program was created to help redesign any spaces within the home, plus businesses including offices, restaurants, lodgings, retail spaces, and more.

The process begins with a questionnaire that asks you to describe your wishlist and outline your dream space. You’ll be paired with a designer based on your region, after which you’ll have three virtual, one-on-one session with your designer to develop a mood board, floor plan, detailed 3D renderings, curated product list, and more. (The designer will even suggest materials and help craft a lighting plan.) With the final design documentation, IKEA will coordinate delivery, assembly, and installation to bring the final design to life.

“We are excited to roll out the new IKEA Interior Design Service program, as we know design is an important part of the shopping experience. We want to support people’s lives at home and at work and help them create their dream space. It is a great opportunity for our well-versed, creative, and talented interior designers to continue to build meaningful relationships and mutual trust with our customers as we provide beautifully designed and affordable solutions that improve their home or business,” said Abbey Stark, interior design leader for IKEA U.S., in a press release announcing the new service.

While this design service will likely be limited to suggestions of IKEA products, at least as far as furniture and decor goes, IKEA fans—and anyone in search of an affordable, curated upgrade to their space—will still get the benefits of a custom, professionally designed space at a relatively modest price.

The new IKEA Interior Design Service expands upon other IKEA services, including the virtual design tool and other planning services. It is available in the U.S. only.