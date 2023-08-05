IKEA Just Launched Its First-Ever Halloween Collection, and It’s Scary Cute

The Swedish fan-favorite is supplying all the holiday decorations you’ll need to get in the Halloween spirit this fall.

By
Sharon Greenthal
Sharon Greenthal

Published on August 5, 2023
A fireplace with purple and orange Halloween decorations that are part of IKEA's new collection.
Just when you thought the flat-pack fan-favorite had done it all, IKEA just launched its first-ever collection of oh-so-eerie Halloween decor (and just in time for Summerween, too). KUSTFYR, which consists of just over 30 products, offers an assortment of sort-of-spooky (but super cute) items that'll amp up your holiday spirit without breaking the bank—just like you expect from the Swedish superstore. 

If you’re hosting a Halloween party, KUSTFYR's black-and-bright-orange napkins are a must-have. Plus, a battery-operated LED table lamp or two (for under $13) will add a ghostly glow to your gathering space. While you’re at it, grab the jack-o’-lantern lamp to up the atmospheric lighting even further. Scatter a few ghost-faced cushions, each under $10, on chairs and sofas for some cozy cuddling, or swap out your everyday 20x20 pillow covers for some dancing skeletons.

Two small LED lights, purple and orange, in the shapes of a ghost and a pumpkin.
A glowing jack-o-lantern lamp, part of IKEA's Halloween collection.
If you prefer candlelight, you're in luck. The collection features spooky tealight holders with grinning pumpkin faces. Black strands of LED string lights that'll illuminate indoor or outdoor spaces are available, too—with your choice of purple or orange bulbs. Wind the two colors together for an eerie glow that trick-or-treaters will be sure to love.

Add to your outdoor Halloween fun with an on-theme doormat—you can choose between a welcoming “boo” design or grinning jack-o’-lanterns to let guests know that you’re all-in for the spirit of Halloween. If you’re planning on trick-or-treating (or have kiddos who will), pick up a couple of the bat-covered 3-gallon tote bags to haul home Halloween treats. You'll be able to reuse them for years to come, and they also make a great favor for Halloween parties.

A ladder with small jack-o-lantern lights draped over each step, sitting on a mantle.

In addition to the KUSTFYR line of Halloween must-haves, IKEA is adding two other seasonal collections to the mix. The HÖSTKVÄLL line includes harvest-colored placemats, oven mitts, artificial greenery, and more, while TABBERAS includes bright-hued kitchen products that will work wonderfully for the fall and winter holidays.

Colorful bowls stacked on a kitchen counter, part of IKEA's fall collection.
A set table, featuring fall decor IKEA's newest collection.
This trio of fall launches comes on the heels of IKEA's debut of Nytillverkad, the retro-themed line celebrating all things ‘70s and ‘80s. That collection will be released in phases, with the first two already impressing.

You may think you're already fully stocked for Halloween with giant skeletons and zombies, but the KUSTFYR collection has so many choices for adding ghoulish and fun surprises around your home, indoors and out. Everything is available online at IKEA.com, and in-store, so get started stocking up for your best Halloween ever, courtesy of IKEA.

