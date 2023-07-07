It’s been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You’ve probably heard that trope a time or two—but the process of actually making said breakfast when you’re fighting to wake up and rushing to get out the door isn’t always easy. It’s understandable to get in the habit of swinging through a Starbucks drive-thru rather than standing at the stove.

Here’s the good news: The latter doesn’t have to take a lot of effort—at least not now that TikTok has done what it does best. Ice cube pancakes are trending across the app, and it’s a simple, genius way to whip up a real meal in the mornings in just a matter of minutes.

What is an ice cube pancake?

Whether you’re looking to put something on the table your kids will actually eat or trying to create a better (and tastier) morning routine for yourself, this hack was meant for you.

Ice cube pancakes are exactly what they sound like: pancake batter frozen in an ice cube tray, easy to grab and throw on the skillet at your convenience. The idea came from Instagram creator Nicole Keshishian Modic, aka @kalejunkie, who posted the concept to her page before it picked up even more speed on TikTok.

What ingredients do you need?

The necessary ingredients depend on how you’re planning to make the pancakes. If you opt to start from scratch, you’ll need 1 cup of all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon of sugar, 2 teaspoons of baking powder, 1 ⁄ 4 teaspoon of salt, 1 beaten egg, 1 cup of milk, and 2 tablespoons of cooking oil. And you can’t forget the most important part: the toppings. Personalize your pancakes with chocolate chips, blueberries, funfetti sprinkles—the opportunities are abundant.

BHG / Mira Norian

How do you make ice cube pancakes?

To start, follow our pancake recipe to make the batter, then simply transfer it from the bowl to your ice cube trays—opt for smaller molds if you want minis or larger if you want regular-sized pancakes. Top the cubes with your chosen toppings and toss them into the freezer to sit overnight (at the least).

The next morning, preheat your pancake griddle to medium-low heat and toss on a slab of butter. Once it’s melted, place your frozen batter cubes on the surface to cook for a few minutes per side until they’re fully thawed and golden brown. While the process isn’t necessarily fancy, it gets you a stack of satisfying flapjacks before your 9 a.m. meeting—and that’s enough to brighten any morning.

