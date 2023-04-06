Grow Sky-High Tomato Plants with This ‘Sturdy’ Self-Watering Tree Tower—and It’s on Sale for 40% Off

The arrival of spring signals the start of breaking out our spades and gloves to revive our gardens after a long winter. Growing veggies at home is a great way to cut down on rising grocery costs, and there are many products that’ll help facilitate your backyard setup. Raised garden beds are a great option for growing a wide variety of vegetables and herbs. However, if you want something simple that you can set and forget, the Hydrofarm Tomato Tree Tower is a self-watering system that’ll have climbing plants and vegetables growing in no time—and it’s on sale for 40% off.

Standing at a maximum height of 3 feet tall, the tree tower makes growing tomatoes this spring and summer easier than ever. When growing tomatoes, pesky stakes can be flimsy, but the tower has three support rings and three connecting risers to help the tomato vines grow tall without having to readjust.

Amazon

Buy It: Hydrofarm Tomato Tree Tower, $32 (was $53), Amazon

The tower includes a terracotta square base and planter that keep it firmly stationed on the ground. The self-watering base has an access port which comfortably fits a garden hose, allowing the reservoir system to water the plant for you—keeping from over or under-watering veggies.

The tower will also grow beans, peas, cucumbers, and any climbing flower or veggie. Naturally, when fruits and veggies are ripe and ready to be picked, the plant gets heavy; however, the tower’s sturdy base is designed to support the extra weight, yielding a maximum amount of fruit.

One five-star reviewer ordered the tower to combat harsh Kansas winds. “The planters feel pretty sturdy, and I like the self-watering feature. The trellis part was pretty easy to put together and feels surprisingly sturdy for being plastic snapped together.” Another reviewer put the tower to the test against winds of “5 mph to 55 mph or more,” and the tall planter “has not blown over.”

Make gardening easy this season with the self-watering Hydrofarm Tomato Tree Tower on sale for 40% off for a limited time at Amazon.