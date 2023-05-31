3 Hydrating Cocktails to Sip on When You Can’t Escape the Sun

Plus, some general tips to follow when you feel like enjoying a spritz on a summer day, according to the pros.

By
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones

Bryce Jones is an associate editor for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on May 31, 2023
two mojitos by pool
Photo:

Oleksandra Iablochnikova / Getty Images

Staying hydrated is already challenging enough—but when you’re out at summer happy hour or having a pool day in mid-July, it’s all the more important. While it’s obvious that you should always have a glass of water nearby while enjoying a cocktail (or two), there are a few other creative ways to avoid dehydration when drinking. 

When temperatures are high and not sweating is impossible, you need to replenish the water you’re losing more frequently to regulate your body temperature and avoid symptoms like fatigue, dizziness, and dry mouth. Adding hydrating ingredients and avoiding certain types of alcohol when mixing up your beverage can help make a difference—but it’s still essential to drink responsibly. You also have the option of turning your beverage into a mocktail by using an alcohol-free alternative.

The key thing to remember when deciding what to drink on a hot summer day is to choose cocktails that have extra dilution built into the recipe with juice, seltzer, or a tonic water, says Tiffany Nahm, bartender at Death & Co. East Village

“My favorite types that fit the bill are spritzes and Collins variations,” she says. “You’ll want to steer clear of stirred cocktails like an Old Fashioned or Manhattan, which don’t receive nearly as much dilution from booze-free ingredients.” 

Spritzes make extra refreshing options—they usually contain alcohol with a lower ABV percentage, fruit, and sparkling water. The Intravenous, a drink Nahm created and serves at Death & Co., is topped with tonic to dilute it and add an element of hydration.

Jake Ireland, founder of Off Hours Bourbon, created his Zesty Bourbon Lemonade with this in mind along with fresh ingredients, like lemon and mint, over juices and lemonades you buy at the store.

“Picking a cocktail that contains water like soda water or club soda will help keep you more hydrated while enjoying a cocktail in the warmer months,” he says. “Using fresh lemon juice adds some beneficial Vitamin C. Along with the mint, this makes the Zesty Bourbon Lemonade super refreshing. Picking fresh citrus over bottled eliminates extra sugar and provides better flavor with some nutritional benefits.”

3 Hydrating Cocktail Options for Summer

Zesty Bourbon Lemonade from Off Hours poolside

Adrian Martin

Zesty Bourbon Lemonade, created by Jake Ireland

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Off Hours bourbon
  • 1 oz lemon juice
  • 3/4 oz simple syrup
  • Fresh mint leaves
  • Soda water 
  • Ice
  • Lemon slice (for garnish)

Muddle mint leaves in a cocktail shaker, and add Off Hours bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Fill the shaker with ice, and shake well. Strain it into a glass with ice, top with soda water, and garnish with a lemon slice.

The Intravenous cocktail on bar

Shannon Sturgis

The Intravenous, created by Tiffany Nahm

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Lemorton Calvados
  • 1 oz Cap Corse Quina Blanc
  • 0.5 oz Amaro Ciociaro
  • 0.25 oz Giffard Lichi-Li Lychee liqueur

Measure and add all the ingredients to a Collins glass, and top with tonic water. Garnish with pickled olive on a spear.

Bergamotto Spritz cocktail on table with lavender and lemons in the background

Shannon Sturgis

Bergamotto Blackberry Spritz, created by Jason Hedges

“The floral Italicus shines in this spritz, especially with the counterpoint of tangy blackberries and bright citrus,” says Hedges, author of The Seasonal Cocktail.
It’s a low-ABV cocktail that begs to be refilled on a long, lazy summer afternoon.”

Ingredients:

  • 1½ oz Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto
  • ¾ oz lemon juice
  • 4 ripe blackberries 
  • La Marca Prosecco
  • 1 thyme sprig

Muddle the blackberries and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker, then add the Italicus. Shake with ice, and fine strain into an ice-filled white wine glass. Top with the Prosecco and garnish with a blackberry, lemon peel, and thyme sprig.

Was this page helpful?
Sources
Better Homes & Gardens is committed to using high-quality, reputable sources—including peer-reviewed studies—to support the facts in our articles. Read about our editorial policies and standards to learn more about how we fact check our content for accuracy.

  1. Cohen, Sandy. "How to Stay Hydrated in the Summer Heat." UCLA Health.

Related Articles
Sparkling water cocktail with slices limes
Make Ranch Water Tequila Cocktails Plus 4 More Drinks for Summer
Classic Martini
Our Mixed Drinks Guide: Stock a Bar and Make Cocktails Like a Pro
Cucumber-Watermelon Sangria glass
32 Refreshing Summer Drink Recipes to Beat the Heat
Smoked Rosemary Oil Dirty Martini
Why the Olive Oil Martini Is the Next Must-Try Unexpected Cocktail Combo
peach aperol punch pitcher cocktail
24 Cocktail Pitcher Recipes for Festive Flavor at Your Next Party
Dark blue wall next to bar cart
Master These Basic Cocktails to Serve Drinks Like a Mixologist
Hugo Spritz summer cocktail
The Hugo Spritz Is Poised to Become the Drink of Summer—Here's Why
Hugo Spritz cocktail
Hugo Spritz Cocktail
5 mins
close up of hands pouring espresso into a glass of tonic water
Espresso Tonic Is the New Take on Cold Brew—Here's How to Make It
I Tried a Variety of Nonalcoholic Drinks—Here's What to Buy for Dry January and Beyond
Two Kir Royales in champagne glasses with berries
The Kir Royale Is a Classic, Effortlessly Elegant Cocktail
green bottle of soju or shochu being poured into glass
What Is Shochu? A Guide to Japan's Signature Distilled Alcohol
Watermelon Cooler Punch
15 Flavorful Party Punch Drink Recipes That Will Bowl Over Your Guests
Strawberry-Basil Smash
28 Big-Batch Party Drinks to Make for a Crowd
Watermelon Shrub in glass with skewer of watermelon cubs
Fresh Watermelon Cocktails to Sip On All Summer
Chardonnay Creamsicle Punch
11 Summer Vodka Cocktails That Will Put You in Vacation Mode