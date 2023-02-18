How Often Should You Wash Kitchen Towels Really?

Kitchen towels or dish rags are helpful to have on-hand because they’re an environmentally-friendly option that can take the place of single-use paper products. You can use them to tackle everyday tasks, like wiping down your counters, pulling hot dishes from the microwave, or drying off your hands. But if you’re using the same towel for a multitude of spills, you could easily be spreading bacteria across your hands and home surfaces.

Think about it: When was the last time you actually washed your kitchen towels? Have you ever used the same towel for a week or longer? If you can’t remember, read on for the facts that’ll make sure you never forget again.

What Happens if You Don’t Wash Your Kitchen Towels?

If you’re like me and tend to wipe down kitchen counters night after night without washing them regularly in between, you could be contributing to the growth of harmful bacteria on your towels.

A 2018 study conducted at the University of Mauritius found that 49 percent of the kitchen towels tested — after one month of use — showed bacterial growth that contained the same pathogens that are responsible for causing food poisoning in adults and children.

In the same study, bacteria found on the kitchen towels increased according to the size of the family using them, the type of food the family ate (meat vs. vegetarian), and how long the towels were used without washing them. The bacteria was found to be more present in families that ate non-vegetarian diets, therefore leading researchers to believe that many people may not be handling uncooked meat in a hygienic way.

How Often Should You Wash Your Towels?

Obviously kitchen towels can collect dirt and bacteria quickly, so how often should you be washing the towels you use? Well, it depends on a few things, like what you’re using them for. If you’re using kitchen towels to dry off freshly washed hands only, they can last a little longer. If you’re using them to clean up after cooking meat or fish, they should be tossed into the washer immediately. Make sure to wash them in hot water, and throw them out or drop them off at a textile recycling center if they start to fray or tear.

Some experts recommend washing towels daily or even after each single use. A 2015 study conducted at Kansas State University found that towels were the single most contaminated item in the kitchen. Participants in the study were handling towels much more often than one might realize, as “many participants would touch the towel before washing their hands or used the towel after washing their hands inadequately,” the study found. “Even after properly washing their hands, they reused the towel and contaminated themselves all over again.”

The easiest way to combat such frequent use is to purchase a few dish towels. Replace with new towels when necessary and collect the soiled ones in a bin until you’re ready to do laundry. Of course, you should always do what you think is best for you and your family, but these facts serve as a great reminder to run your kitchen towels through the wash a bit more often than you’re probably doing now.