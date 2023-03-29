More Than 56,200 Shoppers Swear by This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner to Keep Their Rugs and Carpets Fresh

Spring’s arrival is a good excuse to set aside time and break out award-winning tools for a clean house, as there’s no better way to kick off the season than with a freshly cleaned home. And if you have carpets or rugs in your home, you might need more than just your trusty vacuum to deep-clean and leave your soft flooring feeling, looking, and smelling fresh. That’s where carpet cleaners come in. No need to rent one at your local home improvement store or invest in a big piece of machinery, either: The affordable and compact Hoover Power Dash Carpet Cleaner gets the job done—and is on sale at Amazon for 26% off.

Weighing 12.5 pounds and measuring 15.25 x 10.13 x 43.5 inches, the cleaner is easy to maneuver. The tall and narrow device tucks away into small spaces when not in use, so it’s easy to bust it out when a deep clean is needed and stow it away when you’re done, even if you’re limited in space.

Amazon

Buy It: Hoover Power Dash Carpet Cleaner, $89 (was $120), Amazon

Any pet owner knows the struggle that is trying to get dirt, hair, and odors out of carpets and rugs. The Hoover carpet cleaner has an antimicrobial power spin brush roll that helps fight against pet odors from building up in the cleaner—especially designed for those with furry friends at home.

The water nozzle is conveniently located on the underside of the handle for quick and easy spraying. Thanks to the clean water tank’s half-gallon capacity, the cleaner can cover large surfaces on one fill. Don’t worry about walking on soggy rugs, either—Hoover’s Heatforce Technology expels heat as the cleaner rolls over the surface, helping dry carpets quickly.

The Hoover Power Dash Cleaner has over 56,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper with a gluttonous cat who tends to eat too fast and get sick on the floor left a five-star review after using the carpet cleaner on their area rugs. Even with seemingly clean rugs, the reviewer was “totally freaked out by the dirt in the receptacle after the first use.” They noted that the cleaner didn’t leave their handmade wool rugs “sopping wet,” adding, “They look brighter, smell fresher, and clearly, they needed shampooing.” All-in-all, the reviewer said the cleaner is a “great value for the price” and even “comes with a gadget to help clean out any yucky stuff that might get gunked up in the beater bar.”

There’s no better time to deep clean your home. Easily freshen up your rugs and carpets with the Hoover Power Dash Carpet Cleaner while it’s on sale for $89 for a limited time.