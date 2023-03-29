More Than 56,200 Shoppers Swear by This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner to Keep Their Rugs and Carpets Fresh

Get it for just $89—over 25% off.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on March 29, 2023 04:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner Tout
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Tyler Roeland

Spring’s arrival is a good excuse to set aside time and break out award-winning tools for a clean house, as there’s no better way to kick off the season than with a freshly cleaned home. And if you have carpets or rugs in your home, you might need more than just your trusty vacuum to deep-clean and leave your soft flooring feeling, looking, and smelling fresh. That’s where carpet cleaners come in. No need to rent one at your local home improvement store or invest in a big piece of machinery, either: The affordable and compact Hoover Power Dash Carpet Cleaner gets the job done—and is on sale at Amazon for 26% off.

Weighing 12.5 pounds and measuring 15.25 x 10.13 x 43.5 inches, the cleaner is easy to maneuver. The tall and narrow device tucks away into small spaces when not in use, so it’s easy to bust it out when a deep clean is needed and stow it away when you’re done, even if you’re limited in space. 

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It: Hoover Power Dash Carpet Cleaner, $89 (was $120), Amazon

Any pet owner knows the struggle that is trying to get dirt, hair, and odors out of carpets and rugs. The Hoover carpet cleaner has an antimicrobial power spin brush roll that helps fight against pet odors from building up in the cleaner—especially designed for those with furry friends at home.

The water nozzle is conveniently located on the underside of the handle for quick and easy spraying. Thanks to the clean water tank’s half-gallon capacity, the cleaner can cover large surfaces on one fill. Don’t worry about walking on soggy rugs, either—Hoover’s Heatforce Technology expels heat as the cleaner rolls over the surface, helping dry carpets quickly. 

The Hoover Power Dash Cleaner has over 56,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper with a gluttonous cat who tends to eat too fast and get sick on the floor left a five-star review after using the carpet cleaner on their area rugs. Even with seemingly clean rugs, the reviewer was “totally freaked out by the dirt in the receptacle after the first use.” They noted that the cleaner didn’t leave their handmade wool rugs “sopping wet,” adding, “They look brighter, smell fresher, and clearly, they needed shampooing.” All-in-all, the reviewer said the cleaner is a “great value for the price” and even “comes with a gadget to help clean out any yucky stuff that might get gunked up in the beater bar.”

There’s no better time to deep clean your home. Easily freshen up your rugs and carpets with the Hoover Power Dash Carpet Cleaner while it’s on sale for $89 for a limited time.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon Outlet Backyard Deals Tout
These 12 Amazon Outlet Deals Will Help You Prep Your Backyard and Patio for Spring Entertaining
One Thing Many Ways photo treatment overlays
5 Ways to Use a Stoneware Pitcher for So Much More Than Serving Drinks
pottery barn easter line
5 Pretty Pastel Picks from Pottery Barn’s New Easter Line
Related Articles
Owl Focus Portable Gardening Mat tout
This Gardening Mat Is a ‘Lifesaver’ for Containing Dirt and Water When Repotting Plants
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel Tout
This Viral Putty with 35,900+ Five-Star Ratings Removes Dirt and Dust from Tight Places—and It’s 46% Off
The 13 Best Places to Buy Rugs in 2023 tout
The 13 Best Places to Buy Rugs in 2023 from Washable Styles to Natural Fibers
BHG Clean House Awards 2023
Here's Every Winner from Our 2023 Clean House Awards
Best Cordless Vacuum tout
The 8 Best Cordless Vacuums of 2023, According to Testing
Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
The Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum That Shoppers Say Changed Their Life Is Now 84% Off at Amazon
Keter Marvel Plus 71 Gallon Resin Outdoor Box for Patio Furniture Cushion Tout
Shoppers Love Storing Cushions and Pool Toys Inside This ‘Roomy’ Keter Deck Box—and It’s on Sale
person using carpet cleaner on dirty rug
How to Use a Carpet Cleaner for Good-as-New Floor Coverings
A carpet cleaner featured in a home setting
The 8 Best Carpet Cleaners for Tackling Pet Messes in 2023
Four of the best vacuums for removing pet hair in a living room with a dog
We Tested 37 of the Best Vacuums for Pet Hair, And These 8 Are a Lifesaver for Dog and Cat Owners
Best Vacuums
The 8 Best Vacuums of 2023 for Cleaning Carpet, Rugs, and Hard Floors
Best Carpet Spray Cleaners
The 10 Best Carpet Spray Cleaners for Removing Dirt, Pet Stains, and Wine Spills, According to Our Tests
Best Car Vacuums
The 7 Best Car Vacuums of 2023, According to Lab Testing
Best Steam Mops of 2023
We Tested 11 Steam Mops—Here Are the 8 Best for Cleaning and Sanitizing Your Floors
BISSELL Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner Tout
Shoppers Are Obsessed with Bissell's Pet Carpet Cleaner That Removes Stains and Smells in Just a Few Passes
Best Carpet Cleaners
We Tested 20 of the Best Carpet Cleaners in 2023—These 10 Will Save You from Stains