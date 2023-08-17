On New Show 'Honest Renovations,' Jessica Alba Helps Transform Family Homes

If you can’t get enough of home renovation shows, from Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge to Hack My Home, there's a new one you'll want to add to your watchlist ASAP. Hosted by actor and Honest Company founder Jessica Alba and The Cool Mom Co. founder Lizzy Mathis, Honest Renovations premieres on Roku on August 18 and focuses on helping deserving new parents through home redesign.

Alba and Mathis, each the mother of three children, understands firsthand the needs of families when it comes to livable homes.

“There is nothing more satisfying than being able to apply what I’ve learned to help folks who are going through growth and change with their families," Alba told People magazine. "No matter who you are, where you live, or what budget you’re working with, there is a takeaway for everyone in each episode.”

Honest Renovations is about more than just home remodeling, though: Alba and Mathis share advice and guidance to new moms and dads who are sometimes overwhelmed by the joys and challenges of parenting. The duo touch on issues like getting organized to create a more efficient home environment, finding time to indulge in some much-needed self care, and other topics surrounding raising a family.

Alba and Mathis jump in and participate in the process, from nailing studs to laying floor tile, working together to design rooms that are both beautiful and functional. The trailer shows off the duo’s relaxed and friendly vibe—besties that anyone would be happy to welcome into their home for a cup of coffee (or to knock down a wall or two).

The episodes featured in the trailer introduce a single mom is in need of a little me time, a family of six that's outgrown their space, and parents of a toddler who needs more room to play and grow. Helping the single mom was particularly meaningful for Mathis, who told People, “I grew up with a single mom who built our home to be a safe haven.”

The show, which debuts with a six-episode season, has already been renewed for a second season. Each episode is an hour long, and you can stream it for free on The Roku Channel.