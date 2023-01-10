Pro Chefs and Home Cooks Alike Swear by These Best-Selling Silicone Oven Mitts—and They’re on Sale

Keep your hands safe from burns for just $14.

Published on January 10, 2023 02:00PM EST

Homwe Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitt
Photo:

Amazon

When it comes to equipping our kitchens, our minds are often on sustaining cookware, nifty pantry organizers, or ingenious gadgets that save us time, effort, and money. I bet you never gave a second thought to one of your most overused everyday accessories: your trusty oven mitts. These thankless performers save our hands from the high heat of our ovens, ranges, and grills, but not all mitts are made alike.

Amazon shoppers, including professional chefs, are impressed with the comfort and durability of the Homwe Silicone Oven Mitts, racking up thousands of perfect reviews. These gloves' heat-resistant and BPA-free silicone shell provides a non-slip grip and is lined with quilted polyester cotton for increased protection against up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The tall 14.7-inch cuff guards not just your hands and fingers, but also your wrists and forearms, making it ideal for reaching into deep ovens. While the duo usually retails for $20, you can currently snap them up on sale for $14 at Amazon.

Homwe Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitt

Amazon

Buy It: Homwe Silicone Oven Mitts, $14 (was $20), Amazon

The best-selling oven mitts are steam-resistant and waterproof, making them safe against steam scalds and even for grabbing foods from hot water. One reviewer wrote that they are "also perfect to hold down a smoking hot, large cut of meat while carving," adding that they can be easily rinsed and washed. The flexible design delivers "excellent" heat protection "without sacrificing dexterity" and features a cotton loop inside the mitten to hang near your oven for easy access.

A professional chef of over 40 years who works with "525-degree ovens all day" was skeptical about the "wear and tear" the Homwe oven mitts could take, but has proclaimed them "the best so far." After three months of constant use in the kitchen, the gloves still "look like they just came out of the package."

Avid home cooks and professional chefs equally approve of the Homwe Silicone Oven Mitts for their kitchens, whether they're lifting cast irons off the stove top or hauling hot foods from the grill. Get them on sale for $14 at Amazon while you still can.

