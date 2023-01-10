Shopping Pro Chefs and Home Cooks Alike Swear by These Best-Selling Silicone Oven Mitts—and They’re on Sale Keep your hands safe from burns for just $14. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on January 10, 2023 02:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon When it comes to equipping our kitchens, our minds are often on sustaining cookware, nifty pantry organizers, or ingenious gadgets that save us time, effort, and money. I bet you never gave a second thought to one of your most overused everyday accessories: your trusty oven mitts. These thankless performers save our hands from the high heat of our ovens, ranges, and grills, but not all mitts are made alike. Amazon shoppers, including professional chefs, are impressed with the comfort and durability of the Homwe Silicone Oven Mitts, racking up thousands of perfect reviews. These gloves' heat-resistant and BPA-free silicone shell provides a non-slip grip and is lined with quilted polyester cotton for increased protection against up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The tall 14.7-inch cuff guards not just your hands and fingers, but also your wrists and forearms, making it ideal for reaching into deep ovens. While the duo usually retails for $20, you can currently snap them up on sale for $14 at Amazon. Amazon Buy It: Homwe Silicone Oven Mitts, $14 (was $20), Amazon The best-selling oven mitts are steam-resistant and waterproof, making them safe against steam scalds and even for grabbing foods from hot water. One reviewer wrote that they are "also perfect to hold down a smoking hot, large cut of meat while carving," adding that they can be easily rinsed and washed. The flexible design delivers "excellent" heat protection "without sacrificing dexterity" and features a cotton loop inside the mitten to hang near your oven for easy access. Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Touchless Stationary Vacuum Makes Cleaning Up Pet Hair and Dirt 'a Breeze' A professional chef of over 40 years who works with "525-degree ovens all day" was skeptical about the "wear and tear" the Homwe oven mitts could take, but has proclaimed them "the best so far." After three months of constant use in the kitchen, the gloves still "look like they just came out of the package." Avid home cooks and professional chefs equally approve of the Homwe Silicone Oven Mitts for their kitchens, whether they're lifting cast irons off the stove top or hauling hot foods from the grill. Get them on sale for $14 at Amazon while you still can. More Must-Shop Products Shoppers Say This Is the ‘Best Vacuum Cleaner’ They’ve Ever Bought—and It’s $640 Off at Amazon This Best-Selling Towel Warmer Is the Winter Pampering Upgrade You Didn't Know You Needed According to Shoppers, This Small but Powerful $18 Space Heater Keeps You Cozy During ‘Freezing Cold Winters’ Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit