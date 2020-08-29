7 Common Laundry Mistakes That Could Be Damaging Your Clothes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Doing laundry involves more than simply tossing clothes into the washing machine and pulling them out when they're clean. It requires proper prep work, detergent measuring, and cleanup to keep fabrics (and your washer and dryer) in top shape. If you're not careful, certain laundry mistakes can damage your clothing and impact the effectiveness of your washer. To avoid these issues, be sure to follow the best practices for washing and drying with each load. And always steer clear of these common laundry mistakes to get the best clean every time.

1. You use too much laundry detergent.

It might seem like using more detergent would help get your clothes cleaner, but in fact, the opposite is true. Adding too much detergent can create extra suds that don't completely rinse out of clothes, leaving behind a sticky residue that attracts more dirt, dust, and bacteria. Pay close attention to the fill line as you measure detergent into the cup and use only the amount recommended for the size of your laundry load.

2. You don't sort laundry by material.

You likely know that light-colored clothing should be washed separately from darks, but it's also a good idea to sort items by the material. Separate heavier items, such as jeans and sweaters, from lightweight blouses and dress shirts to prevent abrasion and damage to the more delicate fabrics. Always wash towels, bedding, and other bulky items separate from clothing. Grouping items by fabric also helps your laundry dry evenly, as heavy items take longer to dry. To avoid getting sweater fuzz on your dress pants, you can also sort laundry by items that shed lint and those that attract it.

3. You don't zip up garments before washing.

Zippers have jagged teeth that can snag other fabrics in the washer. To prevent damage to other garments, take the time to zip up all zippers before washing. You should also fasten clasps on bras and other items to avoid snags.

4. You button shirts before washing.

Unlike zippered items, button-down shirts should be left unbuttoned when laundered. This helps guard against tears in the buttonholes and protects the button threads from being pulled and loosened in the wash. And don't forget to unfasten buttons on shirt sleeves or collars as well.

5. You close your front-loader door after a wash cycle.

Front-loading washing machines are notorious for trapping moisture and bacteria around the door, which can lead to mold and unpleasant smells. To keep your washer free of bacteria and odors, leave the door open after each wash cycle to allow the area to dry out. You can close it again after a few hours, or when the rubber gasket and washer drum feel completely dry.

6. You forget to clean out dryer lint.

Lint buildup in your dryer can pose a serious fire hazard. After each laundry load, remove the lint screen or filter and use a brush to clean off as much lint as possible. It's also important to regularly clean the cavity that holds your lint filter. This area can house additional lint that blocks airflow and prevents your dryer from working as efficiently as it could. Use a long, skinny brush ($5, Target) to clear the area of lint every few months or as needed. Additionally, check your dryer duct annually to ensure it's not clogged. To clean the duct, detach the hose from the back of your dryer and clear out any lint or buildup.

7. You don't regularly clean your washing machine.