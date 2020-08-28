Unshrink Your Too-Small Clothes with This Surprisingly Simple Laundry Hack

Washing laundry in hot water or drying on high heat can quickly shrink your clothes to an undesirable size. But before you toss that too-snug shirt in the donation pile, you might be able to undo the damage with a simple laundry hack. All you need is a bucket of warm water and some conditioner (yes, the kind for your hair).

Image zoom SilviaJansen/Getty Images

In a viral video shared on TikTok, user sir_tyler_wright_the_1st demonstrates the easy fix, noting it's saved him "hundreds of dollars" on replacing too-tight clothes. First, add 1 Tbsp. of conditioner to a small bucket or container filled with warm water, mixing the product in as much as possible. Fully immerse the shirt in the mixture and let it soak for 30 minutes. Finally, rinse out the conditioner and gently stretch the shirt to your desired size. Let it hang dry before wearing.

Sounds simple enough, but does it really work? Drew Westervelt, CEO of laundry detergent company HEX Performance, explains that conditioner can help relax fabric that has contracted or shrunk due to high heat. "By adding a conditioner, you're softening and lubricating the fibers to loosen them back up so you can stretch them," he says.

However, Westervelt cautions that the conditioner could leave behind a residue, causing the garment to attract more dirt, bacteria, and odors. After trying this laundry hack, be sure to thoroughly wash the garment to rinse away any remaining conditioner, carefully following the manufacturer's instructions for washing and drying so it doesn't shrink up again.

This laundry hack works best on cotton, wool, and other knit fabrics that are easily stretchable. For synthetic fabrics such as polyester, be careful not to tug too hard and over-stretch the garment. It's also important to note that this trick might not be suitable for tightly woven or delicate fabrics such as silk. If you're worried about damaging the fabric, test the technique on a small area first before trying it on the entire garment.