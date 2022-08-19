How to Clean a Washing Machine Filter

Chances are you know that your dryer has a lint trap that needs to be cleaned regularly. But you might not realize that the washing machine also has a filter designed to catch and trap lint and other debris. This filter needs to be cleaned to ensure that your washer runs safely and at peak performance. Neglecting to clean a washing machine's filter can leave clothes dirty and smelly, and over time can cause damage to the machine itself.

Cleaning a washing machine filter involves first locating the filter (this might be the trickiest part!), soaking and/or scrubbing it clean, replacing it, and running a short, empty wash cycle. This article provides all the information you need to clean the filter successfully, including how often to do so.

didecs/Getty Images

Locating the Filter

To locate the filter on your washing machine, consult the owner's manual. Typically, the filter will be located in one of these places:

In the center agitator

In the drum's top lip

Behind a trap door on the front exterior of the machine

Near the water pump or at the end of the drainage hose

If you no longer have a physical copy of the owner's manual, it is likely available online and can be found by searching the make and model of your washer and the phrase "user manual." Visual learners might benefit from seeking out instructional videos, which can be found on YouTube. Many washing machine manufacturers offer instructional videos on their own websites or on their social media channels.

It's also worth noting that many newer machines, including high-efficiency (HE) models, do not have a filter, instead relying on a self-cleaning filter located in the machine's pump mechanism. These types of filters generally do not require owner maintenance.

How Often to Clean a Washing Machine Filter

Manufacturer instructions regarding the frequency with which to clean a washing machine filter vary. It's best to consult the user manual for your particular machine, but general guidelines range from cleaning a washing machine filter once a month to cleaning the filter twice yearly.

Usage also plays a role in how often to clean a washing machine filter. Those in large households who use their washers more often than smaller households, or who regularly launder heavily soiled items like outdoor work clothes or cloth diapers, will want to clean the filter more frequently.

Signs that it's time to clean the filter include:

Lint buildup or dirt deposits, including excess detergent, on clothes after washing

Improper drainage that leaves clothes soaking wet at the end of the wash cycle

A mildewy smell that indicates there is standing water in the washer's mechanisms

Some washers have disposable lint traps; when these types of filters become clogged, it is time to replace it.

How to Clean a Removable Washing Machine Filter

Most washing machine filters can be removed for cleaning. Here's how to do so.

What You'll Need

Cleaning cloth

Dish soap or liquid laundry detergent

Soft-bristle brush

Flashlight (optional)

Shallow basin or old towel (optional)

Step 1: Wipe the Filter and Housing

Remove the filter from its housing and gently wipe away lint and debris using a damp cleaning cloth. Then, use the cloth to wipe lint and debris from the filter housing. You might want to use a flashlight to examine the filter housing for buildup. Additionally, depending on the placement of the filter, you might want to put down a shallow basin or an old towel to catch any water that pours out when you open the filter housing.

Step 2: Soak the Filter

Fill a bucket, bowl, or basin that is large enough to submerge the filter with hot water and a small amount (about 1 tsp.) of dish soap or liquid laundry detergent. Allow the filter to soak in the solution for 10 minutes.

Step 3: Scrub the Filter

Using a soft-bristle brush, such as an old toothbrush or a dish brush, scrub the filter to remove buildup.

Step 4: Replace the Filter

Return it to the washer's filter housing, making sure it is securely in place. Unlike dryer filters, washing machine filters do not need to be dry when replacing them in the machine, as they will get wet again.

Step 5: Run a Short Wash Cycle

Run the washer's short cycle to check that the filter is securely in place. If you notice any leaks, remove the filter and reinsert it into its housing.

How to Clean a Fixed Washing Machine Filter

Some washing machine filters are secured in place, meaning you cannot remove them for cleaning. Here's how to clean a filter that is fixed in place.

What You'll Need

Paper towels

Soft-bristle brush

Shallow basin or old towel (optional)

Step 1: Wipe the Filter and Housing

Open the filter housing and wipe away lint and debris using paper towels. Depending on the placement of the filter, you might want to put down a shallow basin or an old towel to catch any water that pours out when you open the filter housing.

Step 2: Scrub the Filter

Using a soft-bristle brush, such as an old toothbrush or dish brush, scrub the filter to remove lint and debris that has built up on the filter.

Step 3: Run a Short Wash Cycle

Run the washer's short cycle to flush out the freshly cleaned filter.

How to Clean a Pump Filter

Many newer HE washing machines don't have lint traps, instead using a self-cleaning pump to remove lint and other debris during the wash and cycle. While these pumps are technically self-cleaning, running a short, empty wash cycle to flush lint and buildup from the filter once every 1-3 months can help to keep the machine running properly.